OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health is making changes to the way it processes and reports COVID-19 testing data statewide.
The change was made in an effort to account for the true volume of tests being done and track progress.
Changes as of Aug. 25:
-Total tests - The department’s data dashboard and the risk assessment dashboard will now report on the total number of tests instead of the total of individuals who were tested.
The old approach counted one test per person, even if someone was tested more than once. With the new change, every test is counted, and the new data will improve understanding of the testing situation as it now reflects the actual testing volume, said the department.
The change was made to be more in line with methodologies used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other states.
-Percent positive – The percent of total tests that are positive will shift from being based on the percentage of unique individuals who test positive to the percentage of tests that are positive. While the data will change, and the department anticipates the percent positive will decrease somewhat, dashboard visualizations will stay the same.
-Daily testing rate – The metric on the risk assessment dashboard is being added to help understand the per capita testing levels in the state and by county. The new measure allows easy comparisons of counties and other locations, allowing the state to benchmark our progress better.
It is calculated by dividing the average number of molecular tests performed over the past week by the population in the county or state and then multiplying by 100,000.
The calculation will replace the current “individuals tested per new case” on the risk assessment dashboard (which was an additional way of expressing the “percent positive” metric).
