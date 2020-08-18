OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health last week announced new cases of COVID-19 are plateauing in most counties in western and eastern Washington.
Report findings include:
-The reproductive number for the disease is hovering around one.
The best estimate of the reproductive number - the estimated number of new people each COVID-19 patient will infect - in western Washington was likely between 0.79 and 1.15 on July 26, with a best estimate of 0.97.
In eastern Washington, the best estimate on July 25 was likely between 0.82 and 1.13, with a best estimate of 0.98. The goal is a reproductive number well below one, which would mean the number of people getting COVID-19 is declining.
-Impacts across the state of people using face coverings are starting to show.
The report suggests that reductions in the reproductive number are attributable to statewide policy changes like the June 23 and July 7 mask mandates and pausing county movement within the Safe Start plan.
-Case counts are plateauing or declining across age groups in King and Yakima counties. Pierce County case counts may be starting to decline after high growth in June and July.
Spokane County cases started to decline in zero to 39-year-olds, but are on the rise again because of a sharp uptick in the 40-69 and 70-plus age groups.
Okanogan County also is showing a decrease in the number of cases after peaking in early August, according to state figures.
“While this is encouraging news and a sign of our collective efforts, we must not let our guard down,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “Plateauing is not enough to keep this pandemic under control; we must transition to a state of sustained decline in new cases. It remains critical that we continue to stay home when possible, keep interactions with others brief and wear face coverings.”
The state Department of Health works with the Institute for Disease Modeling, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, University of Washington and the Microsoft AI for Health program to develop a weekly report. More COVID-19 data can be found on the department’s website and in the state’s risk assessment dashboard, and on the county’s COVID-19 site, www.okanogancountycovid19.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.