OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health has published a new death data report that includes different categories of COVID-19-related deaths.
The new report is part of a continuing effort to collect, maintain and publish the most useful data available to mitigate the pandemic, the department said.
Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, the categories include confirmed due to COVID-19, suspected of being due to COVID-19, non-COVID-19 deaths and deaths pending or missing cause of death.
In addition, there were 77 deaths that probably are because of COVID-19, but they are not among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, said the department.
Since the first COVID-19 case in Washington in January, the department has worked to release data transparently and in near-real time so the public, health care providers, policy makers, the media and public health professionals can access current information.
The additional information gives context for decision makers working to stop spread of the coronavirus, according to the department.
Approximately 89 percent of the deaths among lab confirmed COVID-19 cases also reference COVID-19 on the death certificate. An additional 4 percent have been determined not to be COVID-19 related and have been removed from the dashboard count.
The remaining 7 percent are pending or the death certificate is unclear, and requires further examination and review.
The data represent approximately 96 percent (89 percent plus 7 percent) of all deaths to lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Category definitions include:
-Confirmed deaths - Deaths that occur among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, and whose death certificates mention COVID-19 as contributing to or causing the death, or a specific COVID-19-like condition (such as acute respiratory distress syndrome or pneumonia), without specifically mentioning COVID-19.
-Suspect deaths - Deaths which do not indicate COVID-19 on the death certificate, but which occur among those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
-Pending or missing cause of death - Deaths among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 where the death certificate is pending or the cause of death is not yet filled out. Many of the deaths are very recent deaths, out-of-state deaths for which certificates are not yet available, or complex deaths still sitting with the local medical examiner or coroner.
-Non-COVID deaths - Deaths that occur among those who have tested positive for COVID-19, but who have died of unrelated causes. They include homicides, suicides, overdoses, car accidents and other natural deaths where COVID-19 has been ruled out as contributing to the death.
To determine whether COVID-19 contributed to a person’s death, the department uses death certificates, COVID-19 testing results, case/contact investigation information, follow-up with medical certifiers and information from local public health jurisdictions.
Determining whether COVID-19 caused or contributed to a person’s death can be a complex process that may take weeks to verify, said department officials.
The report highlights that complexity by breaking down the ways in which data collection teams categorize each death, and how they work over time to investigate deaths and categorize them appropriately.
“As we’ve highlighted before, the collection and finalization of death data is normally a long process,” said the department. “It may take up to a year to get finalized counts on COVID-19 deaths.”
More information is at coronavirus.wa.gov.
