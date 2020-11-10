OLYMPIA – Washington has paid more than $12.1 billion in unemployment benefits to more than a million state residents since the pandemic began in March.
Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 113 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications through the end of October, said the state Employment Security Department.
Pandemic unemployment assistance initial claims, pandemic emergency unemployment compensation initial claims and continued claims for regular benefits all decreased during the week of Oct. 25-31.
During the week, there were 14,681 initial regular unemployment claims, up 3.4 percent from the prior week, and 465,563 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories, down 2.1 percent from the prior week, filed by Washingtonians, the department said.
Slight increases in initial claims were primarily in industries where seasonal layoffs are expected this time of year, including agriculture and construction.
In the week ending Oct. 31, the department paid more than $143 million for 307,351 individual claims.
The most initial claims, 181,975, were filed the week ending March 28. During the following week, 170,063 initial claims were filed.
Sectors experiencing the highest number of initial claims Oct. 25-31 were construction, accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, manufacturing and retail trade.
Initial regular claims for Okanogan County during the week of Oct. 25-31 were 77, up from 63 the previous week. In Ferry County, there were 12 initial claims for the week, up from seven the previous week.
