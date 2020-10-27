OKANOGAN – A statewide 911 telephone outage the afternoon of Oct. 22 sent people needing emergency help looking for direct-dial numbers or texting their problems to 911.
Service went down after 4 p.m. and was back around 5 p.m.
“No word yet on the cause,” said Mike Worden, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy of special operations/communications.
He said no known issues were experienced locally.
“None of our local equipment had a failure and we’re not aware of anyone trying to call 911 for an actual emergency that was unable to reach us,” he said. “This may have been some good luck.”
Text-to-911 apparently continued working, according to the Worden and the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
“We did not receive any public attempts to text to 911, although our testing during the outage showed that text-to-911 was slow to deliver but did work,” said Worden. “Why did text work and not a voice call? I don’t know. There are differences in how text data is routed to the 911 dispatch center versus (how) voice data is routed.”
