BREWSTER – All Gebbers Farms employees must be tested for COVID-19 in the coming weeks in an effort that will be led by the state Department of Health.
Company spokeswoman Amy Philpott said the company welcomes the opportunity.
“Gebbers Farms has never been opposed to testing” and will work with the department to implement the order to its fullest, she said. “We have supported employees who wanted to be tested.”
She said Friday that the company is working with the state Department of Health. Testing began that day, with company President Cass Gebbbers being first in line.
Gebbers Farms employs about 4,500 people, some 2,500 of whom are guest workers from other countries.
Washington Secretary of Health John Wiesman issued the order concurrently with Gov. Jay Inslee’s updated proclamation concerning virus testing for agricultural workers. The updated proclamation was issued Aug. 19.
The state’s epidemiology team will lead the testing effort at Gebbers Farms, said Wiesman.
Wiesman’s order follows an outbreak of COVID-19 among Gebbers workers and the deaths of three.
“Testing is one of the critical tools we have available to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Wiesman said. “With the large and disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on agricultural workers, it is important that we come together to quickly identify cases, including those who may be asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic, so we can ensure they have a safe work environment.”
“This is about COVID, not Gebbers or ag labor or politics,” Philpott said. “Every employer in Washington state is facing an unprecedented work place work place health issue. Gebbers Farms is and has been implementing public health recommendations all along because we deeply care about our employees.”
She said the company several months ago looked into testing its guest workers either before they came to the United States or when they got here, but testing supplies were not available.
Instead, it required guest workers to be tested or, if they declined, to be quarantined when they arrived or when returning from vacations, she said.
“Now, with the order here, that goes by the wayside,” she said.
Philpott said some workers sought testing on their own before the order, but did not have to notify the company.
Having one entity – the state – do the testing will allow the company to assure worker privacy and compliance with the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, she said.
Under Inslee’s updated proclamation concerning ag workers’ health, agricultural employers statewide now must test their work forces broadly when health officials identify a COVID-19 outbreak that passes certain thresholds.
The proclamation applies to orchards, fields, dairies and other operations; fruit- and vegetable-packing warehouses, and employer- or operator-provided transportation and housing. The requirements do not apply to meat or other food-processing operations.
“Worker” is defined as any agricultural worker including, but not limited to, any H-2A (guest) temporary agricultural worker or any other person falling within the definition of “worker” under state law, according to Wiesman’s order.
Since the governor issued the initial proclamation May 28, the total number of cases in Washington has increased from 21,138 to 67,721, an average rate of more than 500 new cases per day. Many are at farms and food-packing facilities, where employees often work, travel and live together in close contact, according to Inslee’s office.
“There is no question that we need to escalate our response to this pandemic, and we know that additional focus must be placed on agricultural work places,” Inslee said. “From the data, we know that people of color have been disproportionately impacted by this pandemic, and while we have much work to do to address that, this is one step in the right direction.”
Inslee’s office said his proclamation furthers his commitment to ensure the health and welfare of Washington’s agricultural workers and follows his Aug. 10 announcement of two relief funds and a commitment to additional personal protective equipment distribution.
“Agricultural workers are some of the hardest-working people of our state,” he said. “Their labor is integral to Washington’s economy, and they bring to our table the many nutritious foods that Washington has to offer.
“We call upon all agricultural employers to join us in proactively safeguarding against workplace outbreaks. When employers are unable to do so on their own, local health jurisdictions and state Department of Health will be ready to intervene.”
According to the company, guest workers are informed upon arrival about state COVID-19 requirements and the company’s protocols. Each receives a starter kit containing masks, gloves, sanitizer and public health information about COVID-19. New personal protective equipment is issued regularly.
Employees are assigned to rooms and put into cohorts, or pods, and stay with those workers. Pods do not interact with each other, the company said.
Philpott said the company consulted with an infectious disease specialist who helped develop the pod system.
Lauri Jones, community health director with Okanogan County Public Health, said her office was approached by Gebbers Farms in February about the COVID-19 threat and how it could be approached.
Philpott said the health district “has been a great collaborator of the past few months.”
According to the company, community housing areas are cleaned and sanitized daily, transportation buses are cleaned and sanitized after each use, workers’ temperatures are taken daily and workers must wear masks while working and practice social distancing.
After the governor’s initial order, Gebbers Farms sought a variance to the emergency rule because of practices it already had in place for housing, pod size, transportation and so on. Six individual variance requests make up the larger request.
The state Department of Labor and Industries has not yet ruled on the request.
About the same time, L&I visited the farm and ordered some changes be made, Philpott said.
“We still want them to act on the request for review” of the variance, she said.
