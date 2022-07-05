OLYMPIA – Several area wastewater treatment plants were honored recently by the state Department of Ecology with outstanding performance awards for achieving full compliance with their water quality permits.
The agency noted that the facilities deal with everything homes and businesses dump in or flush down the drain, including items sewage systems were not made to deal with such as flushable wipes, face masks, oils and cooking grease.
About 40 percent of Washington’s treatment systems earn the top-performing status each year. One facility – the Manchester Wastewater Treatment Plant in Kitsap County – has won the honor each year since the award’s inception in 1995.
“I was raised to do a good job or don’t do it at all,” Jesus Arciniega, operator for the City of Omak, told Ecology officials. “"I’m committed to doing a good job and keeping the environment safe.
“I know when I go home at the end of the day, I did my best. Anyone can visit my plant any day and it they will find it clean, organized and running well. Respect the license, or don’t call yourself an operator.”
Ecology evaluated more than 300 wastewater treatment facilities operating in Washington to determine whether they were meeting state pollution limits, monitoring and reporting requirements, planning to prevent spills, performing pre-treatment on wastewater, and operation demands outlined in their permits.
Area plants cited by the state include:
Okanogan County – Conconully, Okanogan, Omak, Oroville, Pateros and Tonasket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.