OLYMPIA - The state Broadband Office and state Public Works Board have launched a mapping initiative to identify gaps in high-speed Internet service and areas of broadband infrastructure needs.
The effort is aimed at advancing the state’s goal to have universal broadband access in Washington by 2024.
The first step is for Washington residents to perform a one-minute access and speed survey found at broadband.wa.gov. Using the easy-to-follow instructions and a link, anyone can complete the speed test at home using any computer or mobile device, said the office.
Those with no Internet access at home may a library or drive-in hotspot, or use their mobile device to take the survey and check the “no available service” button to record their physical address.
“This simple access and speed survey will result in statistically valid data and mapping for decision makers to plot a course for Washington’s ambitious broadband expansion plans,” said the announcement.
“Our state Broadband Office is leading the nation with this first-of-its-kind survey to collect broadband access and speed data at this level of detail,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “We encourage everyone to take the test and share the link. The data will provide the foundation for achieving our long-term goal to provide quality, high-speed broadband access to every Washingtonian.”
“Imagine your child can’t use the Internet to do homework, or the nearest doctor is 40 miles away and there’s no reliable option to consult via teleconference, or a small business can’t sell products or provide services online - the need for broadband access in every community has never been clearer,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown.
“Bridging the digital divide is one of the most important tools we have for widespread economic development and individual prosperity.”
Washington businesses and institutions such as schools, libraries, hospitals and public safety facilities are also participating in the mapping project.
Map data gathered through the survey will provide validated information for use by any community for broadband expansion projects and support pursuit of grant funding available from the Federal Communications Commission, U.S. Department of Agriculture and state programs such as Public Works Board and Community Economic Revitalization Board broadband financing.
