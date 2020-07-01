SEATTLE — A statewide inquiry has been launched into all investigations of the use of deadly force by law enforcement in 2020, including a March shooting death in Riverside.
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the inquiry last week.
In November 2018, Washingtonians passed Initiative 940 with nearly 60 percent of the vote. I-940 requires “completely independent” investigations of all instances when law enforcement uses deadly force resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.
The initiative’s independent investigation criteria went into effect in January.
Ferguson’s announcement follows revelations that the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation into the death of Manuel Ellis failed to comply with the legal requirements for independent investigations into police deadly use of force.
“Pierce County’s admitted failure to comply with the requirements of I-940 is deeply troubling,” Ferguson said. “I hope our inquiry will find that law enforcement agencies across the state, unlike Pierce County, are following the law that requires independent, transparent investigations into the use of deadly force. Whatever my office finds, we will be transparent with the public.”
Other than Pierce County, the Attorney General’s Office does not have any evidence of non-compliance with I-940, said Ferguson. After the inquiry is completed, Ferguson’s office will release a report with its findings.
In March, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies Jodie Barcus and Justin Malone, and Omak Police Detective Brien Bowling were attempting to arrest Ryan Eugene Bass, 39, Malott, on outstanding warrants when Bass allegedly pulled a gun and started shooting at the officers. The trio returned fire, hitting Bass several times.
They performed first aid and called for an ambulance. Bass died later that day at Mid-Valley Hospital.
The officers were placed on administrative leave and North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit was called to investigate the incident. The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office is a member of the unit, but did not participate in the investigation.
Preliminary results were shared with Sheriff Tony Hawley and Omak Chief Jeff Koplin but have not yet been announced to the public. Citizen liaisons representing the sheriff’s office and police department were present at the briefings, Hawley and Koplin said.
The three officers were allowed to return to duty.
A report on the shooting has been forwarded to the Okanogan County Prosecutor’s Office.
“We followed protocols for independent investigation,” said Hawley. “Some of these rules are new to this type of investigation, which we complied with throughout the investigation.
“Having an outside investigation for lethal use of force is how we have handled these investigations over the years I have been here” with the sheriff’s office.
Hawley served as a deputy and sergeant with the department before becoming sheriff in January 2019.
Koplin said he concurred with Hawley.
“Great efforts were taken to keep the investigation independent,” Koplin said.
“I believe in transparency and integrity so we welcome the attorney general’s assistance in an independent review, provided the attorney general has a legal basis to do so,” said Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma. “Reports were sent to the office regarding this matter, but the case is still not complete. To my knowledge though, thus far, all the elements of I-940 were followed.”
The special investigation unit spokesman Sgt. Nathan Hahn of the Wenatchee Police Department said the unit is waiting for a final autopsy report, crime lab reports and analysis, and a transcription of statements. When those are received, they will be forwarded to Noma’s office.
Noma said his office is beginning the review process for the report.
“Once complete, we will make the decision of whether to issue charges or not,” he said. “This office welcomes the attorney general’s work, time and resources as well. It will speed things up so we can conclude the investigation faster.”
He said because the county always faces budgetary restraints, his office welcomes any independent resources and review.
Ferguson said his office has identified at least 30 incidents of deadly force by law enforcement so far this year that trigger the new requirements for “completely independent” investigations. Some of the investigations are complete, while others are still in progress.
The attorney general’s inquiry is unrelated to the state investigation of Manuel Ellis’ death announced by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Washington law does not require law enforcement agencies to report uses of deadly force. The Attorney General’s Office is preparing a new report providing recommendations on how to collect and report data on use of deadly force by the state’s more than 200 law enforcement agencies.
The office is scheduled to release the report by today, July 1.
Noma said his office does not support or tolerate police brutality.
“In any case involving lethal force, brutality will be a part of the investigation,” he said. “However, not every case where police officers use force or even lethal force is the result of police brutality. Sometimes the force used by police is in self-defense, and sometimes it is even a direct function of what we pay them for – to protect the community. A full investigation is required in each and every instance, and one is still in the process.”
