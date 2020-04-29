OLYMPIA - Brewster School District’s documentation of a federal grant and purchase of computer tablets were called into question by the Washington State Auditor’s Office.
A financial statements and federal single audit report, released April 23, said the district didn’t provide proper documentation as required under a grant to improve teacher quality. No dollar amounts were questioned.
The audit covered the period from Sept. 1, 2018, through Aug. 31, 2019.
According to the audit, the district spent $445,375 under the grant. Federal regulations require recipients to establish and follow internal controls to ensure compliance with program requirements.
Among the regulations is a prohibition from contracting with parties that have been suspended or debarred from doing business with the federal government. For contracts of $25,000 or more, the district must verify the contractor’s status.
However, the district did not obtain written certification or evidence of review of the federal excluded parties list to determine that one vendor paid $141,583 was not suspended or debarred before payment was made, the report said.
In addition, state law for the purchase of equipment is more restrictive than federal or local law, and requires formal, competitive bidding for purchases of more than $75,000, and district policy requires multiple written quotes from vendors for expenditures of $10,000 to $250,000, the audit said.
During the 2018-19 school year, the district bought $141,583 worth of Chromebook computer tablets in a single purchase and did not use formal competitive bidding procedures, said the audit.
“We consider these deficiencies in internal controls to be a material weakness,” said the report. “These issues were not reported as a finding in the prior audit.”
District officials said they verified the computer vendor was not suspended or debarred, but did not know it should keep records of the verification.
State officials said they verified the vendor’s status, so did not question the amount spent.
District officials also said they didn’t know they needed to comply with the more restrictive standard in district policy, which called for it to solicit bids for purchases of more than $75,000.
“Without adhering to competitive procurement requirements, the district cannot be sure it allowed for full and open competition and received the best price, or that it complied with federal regulations for procuring goods and services,” said the state. “However, the purchase is allowable under the federal program, so we are not questioning these costs.”
In its response, the district said it felt it complied and did due diligence by checking the excluded parties listing system maintained by the federal General Services Administration and confirmed the vendor was not listed.
“In addition, we are unaware of any requirement to document such an action, it is not listed in the policy,” said the district.
In the future, it will include in its documentation a copy of the list on the day it was checked.
The district also said it felt it was operating within policy for securing bids. Although district policy was changed a few months after the purchase, the district said it complied with policy in place at the time of purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.