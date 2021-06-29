OLYMPIA - As Washington state businesses prepare for full reopening on June 30, many are looking for ways to reassure customers and clients that health and safety remains a top priority, according to the state Department of Commerce.
To help small business owners identify the safety protocols most likely to be important to customers, the department has launched a new SmartWA business decision support system and COVID-19 dashboard. They were developed by Restart Partners and its partners, ChoiceFlows and Tanjo.ai.
The state departments of health and labor and industries also contributed to development of the tool.
SmartWA uses numerous data sources and artificial intelligence to provide small businesses most impacted by the pandemic with real-time outlooks about public health, economic and community conditions by county and industry.
The decision support system features an interactive simulator that provide industry-specific predictions about which safety protocols are most likely to increase customer traffic in specific sectors. The recommendations are based on ChoiceFlows’ current survey data of consumer preferences in Washington state, said the commerce department.
The tool is available in five languages and was designed in collaboration with minority-owned small business owners from throughout the state.
“We know business owners are committed to reopening safely, and they want their customers to feel confident about visiting in person again,” said Lisa Brown, director of the state Department of Commerce. “This simple tool can help a business owner understand which safety protocols are most important to their customers.”
“Even though we can allow 50 percent capacity, we operate at a lesser capacity because we don’t want to risk people’s lives,” said Claire Sumadiwirya, owner of the Bellden Cafe in Bellevue. “The dashboard gives reassurance that we can operate at higher capacity and it’s a good way to communicate to the team that they should feel safe coming to work and to provide the best hospitality.”
“The business decision support tool gives me information about how much traffic in my business category could increase if I adopt different strategies or combinations of strategies such as vaccinating my employees or continuing with visible cleanliness measures,” said Jordan Smith, owner of Cascadia Public House in Spokane.
Also key to fully reopening Washington’s economy is to increase COVID vaccination rates across the sttate.
Restart Partners’ free Peer2Peer Vaccination Social Campaign is designed to promote small businesses by encouraging vaccinations and increasing consumer confidence, said the commerce department.
