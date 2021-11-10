OLYMPIA – The state plans to sell a 160-acre parcel of land in Okanogan County and use the proceeds to acquire property with greater potential to produce income for school construction.
The parcel, northwest of Okanogan in the Salmon Creek area, now generates $173 per year for public school construction through a grazing lease.
Approval for the sale was given Nov. 2 by the state Board of Natural Resources.
A minimum auction value of $88,000 has been set. Sale likely will return the parcel to the Okanogan County property tax base.
Since 1980, DNR has added more than 100,000 acres of forestland to public ownership through its transactions program.
The oral auction will be at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the commissioners’ hearing room of the Grainger Administration Building, 123 N. Fifth Ave., Okanogan.
Details regarding the auction are at dnr.wa.gov, the agency said.
