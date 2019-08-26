OLYMPIA — Elections are planned this fall to fill positions on the State Board of Education and posts on the state’s nine educational service district boards.
State Board of Education candidates must be residents of the region they wish to represent. Those elected to the board may not concurrently serve as a member of a public or private school board or, after election, be employed by any college, university or other educational institution, educational service district or the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Eastern region position No. 1 and a statewide private school representative position are among those up for election.
Educational service district board candidates must be registered voters and live in the district the candidate is seeking to represent.
In the North Central Educational Service District, three positions are up for election, including the District No. 3 position now held by Ed Daling, Waterville. The position covers the Brewster, Bridgeport, Coulee-Hartline, Grand Coulee Dam, Mansfield, Nespelem, Orondo, Palisades, Pateros, Methow Valley and Waterville school districts.
Local school board members elect the positions in their region.
Declaration of candidacy forms are due by Sept. 16 with the state superintendent’s office in Olympia. Forms are available online or by request from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.