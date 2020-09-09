OLYMPIA – Nearly $190 million will be awarded from the state’s federal stimulus funding to local governments that did not receive direct distributions under the CARES Act.
The new funding includes nearly $126 million that will be distributed to cities and counties and about $62 million to local health jurisdictions. The governor’s budget office approved the distributions, in consultation with legislative leaders.
“Our local public health jurisdictions, cities and counties have worked tirelessly since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 appeared in Washington to protect their communities,” said Gov. Jay Inslee. “This much-needed infusion of funds will help sustain their efforts to stop the spread of this virus.”
The new funding for cities and counties comes on top of nearly $300 million that was distributed last spring to cities and counties with populations under 500,000 that were ineligible to receive direct funding from the federal government under the CARES Act.
Specific allocations to cities and counties will be released by the state Department of Commerce. Each county will receive a minimum distribution of $300,000 and each city will receive a minimum distribution of $30,000 from the state.
The state Department of Health will distribute funding for local health jurisdictions.
