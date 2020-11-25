OLYMPIA – Washington’s projected near general fund revenue collections for the 2019–21 state budget have increased by more than $634 million, but still lag behind pre-pandemic predications.
“We are facing mixed signals about the future, with revenues running above the previous forecast but significant uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic,” said Steve Lerch, Washington State Economic and Revenue Forecast Council executive director. “This forecast update reflects some difficult choices.”
Total near general fund revenues are now projected at nearly $51 billion for the current two-year state budget cycle, which began July 1, 2019. The increase in projected revenues would leave the state with a net surplus of nearly $1.8 billion — including reserves — at the end of biennium.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, said he’s encouraged by the updated revenue projection.
“This continues to be encouraging news,” said the 12th District senator. “While the forecast doesn’t take int o account any potential economic impacts from Gov. (Jay) Inslee’s most recent COVID restrictions, it does demonstrate to lawmakers that balancing the upcoming budget without tax increases is certainly possible.”
The council also increased the near general fund forecast for the next biennium, 2021–23, by more than $328 million. The council projects revenues will total nearly $54.7 billion for the next biennium, which begins July 1, 2021.
The state’s revenue projection fell sharply during early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since recovered significantly. Still, the state’s revenue projection for the two biennia remains nearly $2.4 billion below what it was before the pandemic hit.
The state took several steps last spring to reduce spending in the current budget. They included canceling scheduled pay raises for many of the state’s highest-paid employees, requiring regular furloughs for most state employees and imposing freezes on hiring, personal services contracts and equipment purchases.
Gov. Jay Inslee will unveil his 2021–23 operating, capital and transportation budgets in December.
Office of Financial Management Director David Schumacher said the governor’s budget decisions will focus on helping as many Washingtonians as possible during this unprecedented time.
“The pandemic continues to take a toll on the lives and livelihoods of people across our state,” Schumacher said. “The governor’s budgets will reflect our new economic reality and the need to help the businesses and unemployed workers hardest hit by the pandemic.”
Hawkins said state economists forecast a projected budget deficit of nearly $3 billion over the next four years.
“As bad as the COVID pandemic has been, this forecast shows that our state can achieve a balanced budget for the next two years without tax increases by utilizing our rainy day fund and making some modest and measured reductions in programs,” he said.
“This needs to be said so that if and when new taxes are proposed, people don’t mistakenly think they are necessary to balance our budget,” he said. “I personally think – after all that people and businesses have endured – that tax increases aer the last thing lawmakers should be considering in the coming years.”
The next state revenue forecast will be issued in March 2021.
