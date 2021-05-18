OLYMPIA — The state Department of Health wants schools to plan for full-time, in-person education next fall.
The department last week announced updated guidance for the 2021-22 school year and summer 2021.
Under the updated guidance, schools must plan to provide full time in-person education for all interested students for the 2021-2022 school year. Several COVID-19 mitigation efforts are required:
• All students, school personnel, volunteers and visitors must wear at least a cloth face covering or an acceptable alternative when indoors, as well as outdoors where a minimum of six feet distancing cannot be maintained.
The guidance was released about the same time the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that vaccinated people can go without masks outdoors. Gov. Jay Inslee said the state will follow suit for fully vaccinated people.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine now us available in Washington to youngsters age 12 and older.
• Schools must have basic ventilation, cleaning and infection control plans updated to reflect what is currently known about COVID-19.
• In preparation for the potential of COVID-19 infections while at school, schools must have a response plan in place that includes communication with staff, families, their school district and local health jurisdiction.
• Schools should prepare to provide instruction for students who are excluded from school because of illness or quarantine.
• Physical distancing of at least three feet or more between students in classroom settings and at least six feet or more in most situations outside of the classroom to the degree possible is recommended. However, physical distancing recommendations should not prevent a school from offering full-time, in person learning to all students/families in the fall, said the health department.
• While COVID-19 testing programs and vaccinations are not required for providing in-person learning, the measures can help reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission in schools and the broader community.
Superintendent Michael Porter, in a May 7 letter to parents, said the Omak School District plans a “regular” school year starting Sept. 1, with all students required to attend school from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. five days per week. At that point, the district did not plan to offer remote learning next year.
He suggested the district’s Washington Virtual Academy, offered through K12 Inc., for those who want remote learning.
Porter also cautioned that state officials could change the district’s plans “if there is a substantial increase in our positive COVID cases in the fall.”
He added that the district probably will have to continue screening protocols, including signing into school buildings, checking temperatures on buses and at entrances to buildings, frequent hand washing and social distancing.
Meanwhile, the Methow Valley School District is reducing class sizes and making staffing changes in anticipation of full opening next fall. Changes so far:
• Katharine Bill, Methow Valley Elementary family and community engagement coordinator, will teach second grade next fall.
• Libby Foley, kindergarten teacher, also will move to second grade in the fall.
• Jonathan Stratman, currently a third grade teacher, will move to fourth grade in the fall.
“Our students will be learning from their school buildings full time in the upcoming school year, said state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chis Reykdal. “Students may choose to enroll in a remote learning program, but school districts may not offer hybrid or remote learning to the exclusion of full-time, in person learning for any student who seeks that option.”
He encouraged eligible students, families and school staff to get vaccinated, but stressed that COVID-19 vaccinations will not be mandatory for eligible students or staff during the coming school year.
“Schools are fundamental to child and adolescent development and well-being,” said Umair A. Shah, secretary of health. “They provide children with academic instruction, support for developing social and emotional skills, safety, reliable nutrition and more.”
The health department said schools will need to follow all relevant Healthy Washington: Roadmap to Recovery guidance with regard to extracurricular activities, including sporting activities, overnight camps, performing arts and special events.
Reykdal said schools can safely serve their students with more widespread vaccinations and by following mandatory health and safety mitigation measures, including face coverings, hand hygiene, ventilation, cleaning and disinfecting, and processes for responding to and reporting cases of COVID-19.
Methow Valley School District, in cooperation with Okanogan County Public Health and local medical providers, will host a vaccination clinic for students age 12 and older from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 26 at Liberty Bell High School.
Students who received their first Pfizer dose May 5 will get a second shot May 26.
Pre-registration is required.
