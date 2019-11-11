OLYMPIA–The state Recreation and Conservation Office is recruiting 50 volunteers to fill positions on its 17 advisory committees, which evaluate grant proposals for parks, boating infrastructure, working farms and forests, and habitat conservation statewide.
“Volunteer advisory committee members help us ensure that we’re incorporating different perspectives when selecting projects that impact how everyone in Washington experiences the outdoors, now and in the future,” said Kaleen Cottingham, director of the office.
Volunteers with experience or interest in buying, developing or protecting land or conserving working forests and farms are encouraged to apply to fill vacancies.
Advisory committees with vacancies include Aquatic Lands Enhancement Account, Boating Programs, Firearms and Archery Range Recreation, Land and Water Conservation Fund, Nonhighway and Off-Road Vehicle Activities Program, Recreation Trails Program, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program Farmland Preservation, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program Forestland Preservation, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program Habitat Acquisition, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program Habitat Restoration, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program Local Parks, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program State Lands Development, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program State Parks, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program Trails, Washington Wildlife and Recreation Program Water Access and Youth Athletic Facilities.
Information is available at https://rco.wa.gov/get-involved/volunteer-advisory-committee/.
