MAZAMA – People who have snowmobiles parked at Early Winters by the Highway 20 closure barricades are asked to remove them because the state wants to start clearing the highway.
Snowmobiles should be removed by Monday, March 25. Spring clearing is scheduled to start the next day.
The state Department of Transportation will begin work to reopen seven miles of the highway to the Silver Star gate “so you can't leave 'em on or along the roadway,” said department spokesman Jeff Adamson. “The lower elevation snow is beginning to melt and we'll need that staging area for our equipment when the spring reopening work starts in a month or so.”
In the interim, it also improves access for non-motorized recreation and a few property owners, he said.
The state’s northernmost route through the Cascade Mountains was closed for winter Nov. 28, 2018.
