OLYMPIA – The state Committee on Geographic Names sent a letter last week to the U.S. Department of the Interior supporting the latter’s plan to rename 18 geographic features in the state that have derogatory names referring to indigenous women.
A few of those places are within Okanogan County.
The committee also raised concerns about a short timeline that may limit public and tribal involvement in the renaming process. While the committee strongly supports removing and replacing derogatory place names, its letter recommends a thoughtful and thorough process, according to a committee announcement.
In late February, the Department of the Interior opened a 60-day public comment period regarding its proposal; the comment period closes April 25.
Recognizing the importance of the moment, the committee has convened two special meetings to consider its response. At the first meeting, on March 7, the committee resolved to file a letter of comment with the Department of the Interior.
The Committee briefed the Board of Natural Resources at its April 5 meeting, then took additional comments and finalized the letter in a second special meeting April 7.
The 18 features, each bearing the name “squaw,” are spread across 14 counties statewide: Chelan, Clallam, Clark, Columbia, Garfield, Jefferson, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Pierce, Skamania and Stevens.
“Each of these derogatory place names represents the life or lives of indigenous women, a population which is significantly under-represented in historical commemorations,” the committee wrote. “In the process of removing a derogatory name, we must not erase these women from our landscape.
“We believe that a diligent effort must be made to identify the specific women or women’s activities for which these places were named, and to reflect that history in the renaming process.”
Replacing names referring to indigenous women with names such as “White,” “Columbia,” “Bonneville,” and “Franklin Delano Roosevelt,” as proposed in the interior department’s draft replacement names list, “is not an appropriate solution,” according to the committee.
It said it has worked for decades to remove derogatory place names throughout Washington.
The committee’s next meeting is set for 10 a.m. April 26.
