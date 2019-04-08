NESPELEM – The state and the Colville Confederated Tribes have signed a compact for the retail sale of marijuana on the reservation.
Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston announced the pact April 8.
“We are pleased to sign this agreement and look forward to the economic development opportunities it provides,” he said. “The compact includes appropriate regulation of tribal businesses which sell marijuana, as well as effective enforcement procedures to assure all applicable laws are followed.”
Cawston said a new tribal corporation will be created for retail sales of marijuana, as provided by the compact. In tandem with compact negotiations, the council also adopted a new section in its Tribal Code, Chapter 6-20, to regulate sales of marijuana.
Taxes generated from retail marijuana sales will support essential tribal government services.
“Retail marijuana sales across Washington have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue for the state,” Cawston said. “We now have the ability to collect our own revenue from tribal sales, and anticipate that this new funding source will help us continue to expand important government services for our membership.”
The compact was negotiated with the state Liquor and Cannabis Control Board over several months by council members Jack Ferguson and Joel Boyd, the tribe’s Office of the Reservation Attorney and its administration staff.
The compact is the 11th marijuana agreement to be signed by tribes and Gov. Jay Inslee.
Other compacts are with the Suquamish, Squaxin Island, Muckleshoot, Jamestown S’Klallam, Port Gamble S’Klallam, Puyallup, Samish, Stillaguamish, Swinomish and Tulalip tribes. Other tribes are currently in negotiation with the Liquor and Cannabis Board for their own marijuana compacts.
