OLYMPIA – The state Department of Health continues to make progress with COVID-19 vaccine distribution planning efforts, and officials are hopeful a safe and effective vaccine against the virus will be available before the end of the year.
Two very effective vaccines appear to be close to being ready for approval, said the department.
Both pharmaceutical companies developing the vaccines indicate strong vaccine effectiveness among participants in Phase 3 clinical trials.
Health care providers began enrolling earlier this month to be COVID-19 vaccine administrators. As of Nov. 16, some 375 providers have turned in applications, said the department.
Six sites have been approved so far.
“We want to encourage clinics, pharmacies and health care offices across the state to apply to be vaccine administration sites,” said the department.
Enrollment information is at www.covidvaccinewa.org.
Estimates vary on the number of doses Washington will receive.
“We do not have new information from the federal government about our allocation or timing for receiving vaccine,” said the department. “We also do not have information on how often we will continue to get additional doses.”
Washington’s interim plan addressing who might get the vaccine in what phases is at www.covidvaccinewa.org.
