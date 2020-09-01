SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- aboutGOLF has announced the first-ever winner of the aG Alpha Tour grand prize!
During the final week of the indoor golf simulator competition, Dr. Rachid Mohamed, FRCPC, came in one under par in our three-hole stroke play challenge on the Texas Tour course. When combined with his consistent performance early in the tour, it was enough to secure the $10,000 USD grand prize.
Dr. Mohamed faced our seven event formats with aplomb, and his level-headedness landed him in the winner's circle. He finished under par in both week five and week ten stroke-play events and managed to top the leaderboard in week seven during a particularly nasty challenge—the floating green. When combined with a beautiful ace during week four's long putt challenge, anyone can see Dr. Mohamed is a worthy winner.
"I thought the variety of competitions was really fun. Having this stretch of events to build the score and competition was a wonderful format. I trust the future iterations of this will be just as fun, and I look forward to participating," said Dr. Mohamed.
His advice to future participants?
"Just go out there and have fun."
Well said, and congratulations, Dr. Rachid Mohamed! Click here to see the grand prize announcement and get a look at the winning shots.
Thank you to everyone who participated in the aG Alpha Tour – Summer 2020! aboutGOLF is thrilled it was such a successful event. Expect more event formats this fall and a chance to walk in the footsteps of legends thanks to our Official Supplier status with the Ryder Cup.
Comments, questions, or fan mail for the tour? Email: support@aboutgolf.com.
The aG Alpha Tours are just one way aG keeps families entertained. aG simulators also offer a host of family entertainment activities, including home cinema and a variety of games. aG continues its commitment to entertaining customers from the comfort of their homes throughout this crisis and beyond.
aG's premise is that Modern Golf should be played anytime, anywhere, and by anyone. Our software analyzes data to improve your game. Our golf and entertainment experience brings you the unimaginable. Most importantly, our platform connects you with others—because together is better and the future of golf.
Contact:
Camela Thompson
+1.425.260.5817
Additional Resources: Download the app here for iOS and Android / https://www.aboutgolf.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.