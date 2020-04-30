SEATTLE, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 98point6 today announced partnerships with Boeing, Chipotle, Circle K and KinderCare to provide text-based primary care to 500,000 combined employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The companies are prioritizing employee health and safety by offering 24/7 access to board-certified physicians through the convenience of an app.
"Chipotle's partnership with 98point6 started January 1, 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we quickly recognized that 98point6 services could be expanded and leveraged to allow our team members to immediately access affordable care in a time of social distancing," said Marissa Andrada, chief people officer at Chipotle. "98point6 is another example of how we will cultivate an environment where team members can thrive and continue to invest in our people who are truly the backbone of our organization."
98point6 leverages machine learning and AI, paired with the expertise of board-certified physicians to deliver on-demand, text-based care to patients when and where they need it. 98point6 covers a full spectrum of primary care, from diagnosis and treatment to ordering of prescriptions and labs.
"During this sensitive time in the world, we want to ensure that our employees have much easier access to care regarding their health and wellness," said Kim Barnes, director of benefits - U.S. at Circle K. "By offering 98point6 to our employees, we are enabling them to safely prioritize their well-being at home and at their convenience."
Since the start of 2020, 98point6 clinic volume has grown by more than 200%, with coronavirus-related concerns accounting for about 40% of all patient visits. 98point6's directly employed physician team, paired with its technology-assisted approach to care, enables it to react quickly, updating clinical guidelines as soon as the latest CDC recommendations are available. Over the last month, 98point6 has tripled the number of its board-certified physicians to address the rise of patient visits.
"Our employees are the heart of KinderCare, and nothing is more important than the health and safety of everyone in our centers, including children, families and our teachers. We want our employees to feel they have the support they need to navigate this unprecedented health crisis," said Tracy Kofski, vice president of Total Rewards at KinderCare Education. "By expanding telemedicine to all of our employees, we're giving them access to virtual tools and healthcare resources for their continued well-being. 98point6 has been a particularly great partner for our company and our team."
"The dedication to employee health that we've seen from leaders at Boeing, Chipotle, Circle K and KinderCare to not only provide virtual care to their employees but to expedite the process speaks volumes about where their priorities lie during this difficult time," said Robbie Cape, chief executive officer and co-founder of 98point6. "We applaud each company's commitment and look forward to working in conjunction to ensure the health and safety of every employee."
About 98point6
Founded in 2015, 98point6 is pioneering a new approach to primary care. By pairing AI and machine learning with board-certified physicians, our vision is to make primary care more accessible and affordable, leading to better health. We meet consumers where they are by offering private, text-based diagnosis and treatment via a mobile app. For employers, health plans and retail partners, 98point6 increases primary care utilization among those not actively or appropriately engaged in their health—enabling earlier medical intervention and reducing overall cost of care. For more information about 98point6, visit www.98point6.com.
CONTACT:
Bryan Gibbs
Barokas PR
1-973-713-4709
98point6@barokas.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.