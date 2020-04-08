REDMOND, Wash., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro, the leader in well-being and performance for organizations and employees, announced today a suite of health, safety and mental well-being solutions designed to support organizations across three operational realities: essential onsite work, remote work, and return-to-work policies and procedures.
"Now more than ever, it's paramount that employers advocate for and ensure the health and safety of their workforce. Ultimately, the decisions we make for our businesses impact our communities and our health systems," explained Dr. Darren White, Aduro CEO. "Aduro is uniquely equipped to support organizations and their employees with quick access to the health and mental well-being resources that they need right now."
For the protection and safety of essential onsite workers, and remote workers when they are allowed to return-to-work, Aduro offers COVID-19 response coordination, including daily temperature screenings and health survey administration. The service provides professional screeners onsite and a health concierge to consult, triage, and implement safety protocols. This solution is an extension of Aduro's WellMetrics offering, which has run high-volume, biometric and health screenings for mid-size and enterprise companies for more than a decade.
According to Aduro's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Tim Moore, "We know the virus that causes COVID-19 is highly contagious and spreads from person to person—and that someone could be asymptomatic and unknowingly infect others. It is very important for employers to educate and screen their employees to make sure they reduce virus transmission and maintain a healthy work environment."
To support the emotional well-being of all employees, Aduro is advancing the launch of its mental health solution. Aduro is adding behavioral health coaches to its Human Performance coaching team and interactive mental health content to its Human Performance solution.
Starting April 14, Aduro is offering complimentary, twice-weekly, live casts that will provide participants the benefit of human connection, a sense of community, and practical tips for how to navigate times of uncertainty.
Live Cast Schedule (Starting 4/14/20, running through 6/4/20):
- On Tuesdays at 9:00 am PDT, Aduro's Chief Human Performance Officer, Toni Best, will lead 30-minute conversations focused on solutions to the challenges leadership and management are facing right now.
- On Thursdays at 10:00 am PDT, conversations will be led by Aduro's Human Performance coaches with a focus on individual mindset and resilience.
- Additionally, Aduro is making available at no charge a dedicated COVID-19 Resource Site for human resource leaders and their employees.
About Aduro
Aduro, a leader in well-being and performance, provides organizations with a science-based approach to unlock human potential in the workplace. Using expert coaching and technology, Aduro delivers a connected experience that supports the whole person across all aspects of life.
Aduro's Human Performance approach maximizes an employee's well-being and human development—including improved individual health, resilience, and relationships—which translates into higher organizational performance. Aduro clients offer award-winning programs that inspire their employees to discover new possibilities in work and life.
For the fourth consecutive year, Aduro has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Aduro Human Performance Training Program is accredited by the National Board for Health and Wellness (NBHWC). Aduro is here to help you Find Your Fire.
