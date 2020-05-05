REDMOND, Wash., May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro®, the leader at the intersection of employee well-being and performance, announced today a step-by-step model and simple guide to supporting company decisions about a safe return to work.
The 5-phase model helps midsize and enterprise organizations prepare to move from states of "not ready" to return to high employee performance — which businesses will need to thrive again despite ongoing economic uncertainty.
"Each organization is going to make the best decision for their employees and customers, even if that means a staggered approach to returning to work," said Dr. Darren White, Aduro CEO. "Business leaders would love a return to normal and be in a position to help their people feel well, engaged, and productive. But it may take months for people to simply feel safe and secure. That's why we're releasing this Work Readiness Model and soon-to-be-released Return-to-Work Handbook."
Last month, Aduro released an integrated health, safety, and mental well-being solution to support organizations as they begin a return to work. This solution includes daily temperature screenings and health survey administration as phase 1 of helping employees and customers feel safe. The service provides professional screeners on-site and a health concierge to consult, triage, and implement safety protocols. This solution is an extension of Aduro's WellMetrics® offering, which has run high-volume biometric health screenings for midsize and enterprise companies for more than a decade.
Later phases in the model focus on unlocking human performance, enabling employees to address their health and mental well-being in addition to addressing their feelings of safety. Aduro's 5-phase Work Readiness Model™ maps out each stage and offers guidance on when a company is ready to build to more productive stages of operation, safely and effectively. The five stages are:
- Not ready — Minimally viable productivity using a mix of essential workers and work from home.
- Safe — Ensure physical health and safety by setting a protocol for "return to work" clearance that includes temperature and health screenings.
- Well — Ensure mental well-being and psychological safety through the provision and tracking of mental and emotional health programs.
- Engaged — A renewed focus on mindset and resilience, purpose and contribution, and relationships and community.
- Kinetic Performance™ — A sustainable approach to unlocking human performance through holistic well-being and growth.
"Our team has been blown away by the substantial demand and urgency for a solution to the return-to-work dilemma," said Josh Templeton, Chief Sales Officer at Aduro. "Regardless of what readiness phase companies are in, from how to just return safely to helping companies become highly productive again, we're seeing an outcry for answers. The Work Readiness Model is going to create incredible clarity and much-needed guidance."
Aduro is holding a webinar on May 6 at 9:30 a.m. PDT/12:30 p.m. EDT to help companies and their leaders navigate these unprecedented economic and health challenges — register here. Also, learn more about Aduro's Work Readiness Model here and look for our return-to-work handbook in the coming days.
About Aduro
Aduro is a Human Performance company — existing at the intersection of well-being and performance. We unlock human potential in the workplace by providing expert coaching, interactive content, meaningful incentives, and personalized insights in a fun, inspiring way. This ignites cultures, creates inclusivity, and builds social connections that promote growth and flourishing for all people.
For several years, Aduro has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The Aduro Human Performance Training Program is accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC). Aduro is here to help you Find Your Fire.
Aduro®, Kenetic Performance™, and Work Readiness Model™ are the trademarks of Aduro LLC. All other product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.
