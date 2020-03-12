BURIEN, Wash., March 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Orthodontics announces the addition of remote patient treatment monitoring in its three Seattle-area practice locations: Bellevue, Burien and Kent, WA. The goal of this new patient-focused service is to reduce the frequency of office visits, give doctors even more data on treatment progress, and reduce total treatment time.
Powered by Dental Monitoring™, this innovative treatment option allows patients to take weekly photos of their smile via an app on their smartphone. Dr. Barton Soper reviews the detailed images to track the progress of treatment in real time. He connects with patients by text message for any adjustments that are necessary or if he feels that an in-office visit is indicated.
"Patients still receive a personalized treatment plan from an orthodontic specialist after an in-person consultation and the appropriate records are taken," says Dr. Soper. "Most importantly, they'll still receive the highest level of care from our team, just without as many in-person checkups."
With COVID-19 circulating in the Seattle area, virtual appointments allow for patients to take extra precautions regarding their health and abide by guidelines for self-quarantine and social distancing, which are important tools in managing disease transmission. The American College of Physicians issued a statement to this effect, urging greater use of telehealth tools to combat community spread.
"At Advanced Orthodontics we continually refine our orthodontic treatment process to ensure our patients achieve the best possible results, in a way that best fits their lives," concludes Dr. Soper.
About Advanced Orthodontics
Orthodontist Dr. Barton Soper and his team work together to create a warm, friendly, and always-lively atmosphere where conversation is encouraged and smiles come naturally. Our practice utilizes the most advanced diagnostic and treatment techniques available today, including the latest in traditional metal self-ligating braces, clear braces, Suresmile Braces, Invisalign, Invisalign Teen, and Invisalign First. Advanced Orthodontics values patients' time, with convenient office hours, minimal wait time for appointments, and virtual appointments with Dental Monitoring. Learn more at advancedo.com/dental-monitoring
Contact:
Nikki Craig
Advanced Orthodontics
425.747.9494
nikki@advancedO.com
www.advancedO.com
