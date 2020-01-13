SEATTLE, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Air Group Inc. today reported December and full-year operational results on a consolidated basis, for its mainline operations operated by subsidiary Alaska Airlines Inc. and for its regional flying operated by subsidiary Horizon Air Industries Inc. and third-party regional carriers.
AIR GROUP
On a combined basis for all operations, Air Group reported a 9.4% increase in traffic on a 4.7% increase in capacity compared to December 2018. Load factor increased 3.7 points to 85.9%.
The following table shows the operational results for December and full-year 2019, compared to the prior-year periods:
December
Full-Year
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Revenue passengers (000)
4,097
3,696
10.8%
46.733
45.802
2.0%
Revenue passenger miles RPM (000,000) "traffic"
4,913
4,489
9.4%
56,040
54,673
2.5%
Available seat miles ASM (000,000) "capacity"
5,717
5,461
4.7%
66,654
65,335
2.0%
Passenger load factor
85.9%
82.2%
3.7 pts
84.1%
83.7%
0.4 pts
MAINLINE
Mainline reported a 9.4% increase in traffic on a 4.9% increase in capacity compared to December 2018. Load factor increased 3.6 points to 86.2%. Mainline also reported 73.8% of its flights arrived on time in December 2019, compared to 81.9% reported in December 2018.
The following table shows mainline operational results for December and full-year 2019, compared to the prior-year periods:
December
Full Year
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Revenue passengers (000)
3,071
2,795
9.9%
35,530
35,603
(0.2)%
RPMs (000,000)
4,414
4,036
9.4%
50,413
49,781
1.3%
ASMs (000,000)
5,122
4,885
4.9%
59,711
59,187
0.9%
Passenger load factor
86.2%
82.6%
3.6 pts
84.4%
84.1%
0.3 pts
On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT
73.8%
81.9%
(8.1) pts
80.3%
82.6%
(2.3) pts
REGIONAL
Regional traffic increased 10.2% on a 3.3% increase in capacity compared to December 2018. Load factor increased 5.3 points to 83.9%. Alaska's regional partners also reported 75.2% of flights arrived on time in December 2019, compared to 78.9% in December 2018.
The following table shows regional operational results for December and full-year 2019, compared to the prior-year periods:
December
Full Year
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
Revenue passengers (000)
1,026
901
13.9%
11,203
10,199
9.8%
RPMs (000,000)
499
453
10.2%
5,627
4,892
15.0%
ASMs (000,000)
595
576
3.3%
6,943
6,148
12.9%
Passenger load factor
83.9%
78.6%
5.3 pts
81.0%
79.6%
1.4 pts
On-time arrivals as reported to U.S. DOT
75.2%
78.9%
(3.7) pts
83.2%
83.0%
0.2 pts
Alaska Airlines and its regional partners fly 46 million guests a year to more than 115 destinations with an average of 1,300 daily flights across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. With Alaska and Alaska Global Partners, guests can earn and redeem miles on flights to more than 800 destinations worldwide. Alaska Airlines ranked "Highest in Customer Satisfaction Among Traditional Carriers in North America" in the J.D. Power North America Airline Satisfaction Study for 12 consecutive years from 2008 to 2019. Learn about Alaska's award-winning service at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).
