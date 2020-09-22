SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit Alaska Airlines Foundation has awarded $430,000 in LIFT grants to 41 nonprofits in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington. With this latest round of grants, the Foundation has donated $750,000 this year to organizations in communities served by Alaska Airlines. Called by the heightened level of need during COVID-19, this is the largest cash distribution since the inception of the Foundation.
As an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Alaska Airlines Foundation has supported nonprofits and communities for more than 20 years.
"Our first round of grants focused on immediate needs in communities as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, such as food security and safe shelter. But the impacts of the pandemic are widespread, and our core mission – supporting those working to address racial and educational equity by equipping, empowering, and inspiring young people – has never been more relevant," said Diana Birkett Rakow, Foundation chair and vice president of external relations at Alaska Airlines.
The Alaska Airlines Foundation is focused on programs and initiatives that connect young people to career opportunities and bring an equity lens, to focus and learn from communities.
"We're proud to support these nonprofits with LIFT grants, grateful to continue learning from their critical work and fortunate to have been able to increase the Foundation's giving during a time of challenge and crisis at multiple levels across our communities," said Birkett Rakow.
Cash grants were made to the following 41 organizations:
Washington:
AtWork
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Puget Sound
CHOICES Education Group
College Possible
Communities in Schools of Washington State
Juma Ventures
Rainier Scholars
Somali Community Services of Seattle
Southwest Youth & Family Services
Techbridge Girls
Technology Access Foundation
Treehouse
Northwest African American Museum
Northwest Education Access
United Way of King County
Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle
Washington Alliance for Better Schools
Washington FIRST Robotics
The Washington STEM Center
Year Up, Inc.
Young Men's Christian Association
Alaska:
Alaska Development Corporation - FIRST
Covenant House Alaska
EXCEL Alaska, Inc.
Junior Achievement of Alaska, Inc.
Volunteers of America of Alaska
California:
African American Community Services Agency
Dev/Mission
Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley
Junior Achievement of San Diego County
Mission Bit
NatureBridge
Spanish Speaking Unity Council of Alameda County
Hawaii:
Adult Friends of Youth
ClimbHI
Girl Scouts of Hawaii
Nalukai Foundation, Inc.
Oregon:
College Possible New Avenues for Youth
Junior Achievement of Oregon & SW Washington
New Avenues for Youth
Portland Workforce Alliance
The Alaska Airlines Foundation is a private, independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Anchorage, Alaska. The Foundation's core mission is to enable opportunity for young people through LIFT grants in the communities where we fly. Learn more about the Alaska Airlines Foundation.
