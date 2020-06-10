SPOKANE, Wash., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Startup company AquiPor Technologies, Inc. has developed an innovative "pavement-like" construction material that allows high volumes of rainfall to flow through it, getting stormwater back into the ground naturally to mitigate the threat of urban flooding. From streets to curb lines and sidewalks, AquiPor technology captures raindrops right where they fall and brings them back into the natural water cycle in an environmentally safe way. (see the AquiPor solution video here)
AquiPor's patented material features strength and durability that far surpasses traditional permeable pavement and it has the ability to filter out harmful pollutants and particulates on its surface, allowing clean water to permeate and drain into the water table below. AquiPor has developed this technology to keep pollutants out of the natural water system and to offer communities a low-maintenance, scalable approach to stormwater management.
Stormwater runoff pollution is quietly becoming one of the most pervasive environmental issues that communities face today. Rapid urbanization, deteriorating water infrastructure, and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns are threatening natural water systems in communities across the country.
"Pollution from stormwater runoff has become a serious environmental issue for cities today. We've made it our mission to develop the innovation stack that cities and developers need to manage stormwater, right where it falls and mitigate urban flooding. In conjunction with quality engineered designs, AquiPor's permeable hardscape material can help cities manage stormwater on a larger scale, without sacrificing usable space," says AquiPor CEO Greg Johnson.
"Revamping the physical infrastructure of our communities is critical to both the near term and long term progress of our country. We're positioning our technology to be a practical and scalable stormwater infrastructure solution for years to come," says Johnson.
The American Society of Civil Engineers has stated a $1 Trillion need for water infrastructure upgrades to meet future demands. As recent floods and dam failures have ravaged communities, the need to develop stormwater infrastructure with resiliency in mind has never been more important.
If this issue is of importance to you, you can check out AquiPor's equity crowdfunding campaign here to learn more about the company's mission and future plans.
