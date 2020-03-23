WOODINVILLE, Wash., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aseptico, Inc. announced today that several of its field dentistry and other products are suitable and available for sale to medical health professionals and other public entities fighting the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The company offers a Portable Surgical Scrub Sink and a Portable Field Sink which are designed to military specifications and can operate without being connected to a plumbing system. The sinks are lightweight and compact, and feature:
- Hot water and cold water
- Integrated soap dispenser
- Hands-free operation
- Designed for reliability, easy maintenance and effective asepsis
In addition to their use for surgical and medical purposes, Aseptico portable surgical scrub sinks can be deployed as hand-washing stations in remote regions or in urban areas where there is no plumbing connection.
The company also offers a broad range of portable equipment that may assist medical professionals in makeshift and temporary hospitals, testing stations, and other improvised healthcare settings including portable exam lamps, portable suction units, portable autoclaves, portable tray stands and portable seating that are suitable for medical environments. The company's portable suction units can operate on batteries and may be appropriate as auxiliary suction in certain settings. The company's large and small powered trolley carts are sturdy, wheeled carts designed to hold necessary medical equipment and supplies and feature two electrical outlets. They are designed for effective asepsis with removeable stainless steel trays that can be autoclaved.
About Aseptico, Inc.
Headquartered in Woodinville, WA, Aseptico is a global leader in the design and manufacture of mobile & portable dental equipment, dental motors, OEM dental equipment, and other innovative products. Aseptico products are fully regulatory compliant to US and international manufacturing and safety standards including FDA Good Manufacturing Practices. The company is certified to the ISO 13485 Quality Management System Standard and its products are CE-marked for Europe and certified to UL and CSA standards. The company exports its products to more than 125 countries. For government agencies, Aseptico holds a GSA Schedule Contract and its products are available on ECAT GSA: V797P-3188m Cage Code: 66250 DUNS: 016853348 TIN#: 91-1086588. For more information and to browse available products visit Aseptico.com.
