BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that identity management leader Auth0 will deploy the Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform to optimize the performance and compliance of all its sales and sourcing contracts and contracting processes.
Auth0 supports 9,000+ customers in 70+ countries that use its identity platform to secure more than 4.5 billion login transactions per month. As a result of the company's continued growth, the identity management company needed intelligent contract management software to help optimize its commercial and legal entitlements and commitments in an ever-changing business environment.
"At Auth0, we help solve complex and large-scale identity use cases for customers ranging from small developer shops to medium-sized businesses to large global enterprises, and are committed to helping our customers succeed," said Jeremy Freeland, General Counsel, Auth0. "To support our rapid growth, we needed a contracting system that could structure and connect critical contract information, and provide us with analytical tools we can use to help optimize our processes and operations and respond to customer trends. The ICI platform will give us the insights and capabilities we need to run our business better now and into the future."
Auth0 chose Icertis because of its focus on delivering business excellence through contracting and track record of rapid, organization-wide implementations with leading technology companies Like Adobe, Apple, Microsoft, and others. Additionally, the ICI platform's integration with Salesforce will enable the company's sales and legal teams to stay ahead of Auth0's growing volume of contracts by reducing cycle times, increasing negotiation effectiveness and enhancing agility with a seamless lead-to-contract process.
"As a fellow CEO of a Seattle-based SaaS company, I've long admired what Eugenio Pace and his team at Auth0 have done as true pioneers in their field," said Samir Bodas, CEO and Co-founder of Icertis. "It's an honor to have them as a customer, and I look forward to a strong partnership with another company that's growing rapidly and anchored in delivering excellence for their customers."
For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com.
About Icertis
With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantages by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators alike trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in 7.5 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion, in 40+ languages and 90+ countries.
Icertis Media Contact:
Haley Flanagan
Manager of Corporate Communications, Icertis
CorpComm@icertis.com
