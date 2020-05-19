BELLEVUE, Wash., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many women considering breast augmentation worry about a bad result due to seeing horror stories about breast implants gone wrong. Bellevue plastic surgeon Dr. Ludwig Allegra of Northwest Face & Body created the Precision Augmentation technique. He initially uses real-time state-of-the-art 3D imaging technology that allows patients to immediately and accurately visualize their results before deciding to undergo the procedure. This acts as a powerful educational tool for patients because it simulates the look of different implant types and sizes, which makes choosing breast implants a more patient-centric process.
In addition to letting patients see their possible final results, 3D imaging allows Dr. Allegra to perform a more precise breast augmentation (https://www.nwface.com/breast-augmentation/). With the Precision Augmentation approach, he uses a micro-incision followed by gently creating space for the implant. The implant is placed with the "no touch" technique. This minimizes trauma and in most cases leads to virtually no post-operative bruising. This revolutionary advancement leads to less surgical time, routinely reliable outcomes, and a quick recovery.
Dr. Allegra describes the benefits that Precision Augmentation offers during breast augmentation surgery. He comments, "Using 3D imaging, we are able to optimize implant selection. I am able to use smaller incisions. Combining this with ultra gentle techniques and the no touch method we achieve great reliability and predictability of outcomes. With this technique we have seen virtually no capsule contracture problems and see an extremely low revision rate. We love the fact that so many of our patients are pleasantly surprised with the rapidity of their recovery and their overall outcome."
About Northwest Face & Body: Northwest Face & Body is a premier plastic surgery center that services Bellevue and Kirkland, WA. Dr. Ludwig Allegra has performed breast augmentation in the Bellevue and Kirkland area for over 15 years, culminating in hundreds of breast augmentation surgeries. Northwest Face & Body has superb anesthesia services and staff dedicated to achieving your ideal breast augmentation result. For more information about 3D imaging and breast augmentation, visit the Northwest Face & Body website at: https://www.nwface.com/.
