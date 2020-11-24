SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ben Bridge Jeweler, the distinguished family-run fine jeweler with over 70 retail stores in 10 states and one Canadian province, announced its "Ultimate Seahawks Proposal Sweepstakes," in which it will give away the ultimate proposal, including a $30,000 custom Bella Ponte by Ben Bridge engagement ring and a priceless Seahawks experience. From now through January 13th, Ben Bridge and Seahawks fans nationwide (except in the states of FL, NY, RI and PR) will have the chance to complete various activities to win weekly prizes and to increase their chances of winning the ultimate grand prize package. Contestants can learn more and sign up at www.benbridge.com/Seahawks or on the Ben Bridge Facebook page.
"We are huge Seattle Seahawks fans and are proud of the tremendous positive impact they continue to make in our local community," says Lisa Bridge, President & CEO of Seattle-based Ben Bridge Jeweler. "We cannot imagine a better partner to help us create the ultimate celebration of love. With chances to score weekly prizes and a grand prize package worthy of a victory dance, this partnership is sure to inspire a kickoff to engagement season like never before."
From now to January 13, 2021, contestants can sign up through the Ben Bridge website and Facebook page. They will then be encouraged to complete various activities like fun quizzes or photo uploads to Instagram. Each activity completed earns a chance to win weekly jewelry and Seahawks prizes, as well as the ultimate grand prize package.
The Grand Prize Package, totaling over $34,000 in value, includes:
- A $30,000 custom Bella Ponte by Ben Bridge ring with a Signature Forevermark Diamond center
- Two Seahawks jerseys
- Name recognition around the Seattle Seahawks stadium, Lumen Field
- A VIP tour of Lumen Field
- A meet and greet with the Seahawks' mascot Blitz
- An incredible on-field proposal
- A celebratory dinner in a luxe suite inside the stadium
- A special appearance from a Seahawks Legend
The weekly jewelry prizes will highlight one of Ben Bridge Jeweler's proprietary brands or select partners, each chosen for its unique story and/or its thematic blue/green color. The total value in weekly giveaways is over $18,000, including:
- $50.00 Seahawks Pro Shop gift card each week
- Bella Ponte Black Diamond Band
- G-Shock GA700 Watch
- Lisa Bridge Collection Malachite & Onyx Chevron Necklace
- Ikuma Canadian Diamond Bracelet
- Toscano Italian Gold Necklace
- Men's Onyx Bead Bracelet & Men's Sodalite Bead Bracelet
- Pandora Jewelry Suite valued at $1,500, including Pavé Heart Necklace
- Personalized Diamond Initial Necklace
- Signature Forevermark Diamond Necklace
- Breitling Chronomat Watch
Visit www.benbridge.com for more information.
