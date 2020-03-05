SEATTLE, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle Entertainment Group has released the most detailed list of celebrity pricing on the internet. This massive, searchable list of data includes the name of each celebrity or entertainer, the typical buying price, and the max asking price. This list of nearly 2,000 celebrity entertainers has never been seen before and is one of a kind.
Troy Wyatt, founder of Seattle Entertainment Group, has been curating this list throughout his 12+ year career in entertainment buying. He compiled it using information from private research and hundreds of anonymous sources. His goal in releasing this information is to provide transparency to the talent buying industry and show the true buying price for celebrities when working with an experienced talent buyer.
"I thought I could make a difference and I figured other talent buyers might be interested in seeing how their offers measure up," said Troy Wyatt, owner of Seattle Entertainment Group. "Before my career as a talent buyer, anytime I heard a stage hand, tour manager, talent buyer, roadie or booking agent mention an artist's price point or asking price, I wrote it down. I never thought the list would get this large. I've been trying to find new ways to help operators become more profitable. If one venue owner or Native American Tribe benefits from seeing this list, then I will know the last 12 years was worth the effort."
The prices revealed are based on historical events and will vary by performance. Some of the pricing is old and may not reflect the current market price. Certain prices reflect flat-rate deals, are inflated, and could be from third-party booking agencies or talent buyers. "The actual price is always negotiated between the buyer and the booking agent. The deal is contingent upon many factors. An experienced talent buyer will work to get the best possible price, which will often vary greatly from the asking price," says Troy Wyatt.
About Seattle Entertainment Group
Seattle Entertainment Group is a Native Owned Entertainment Company in Washington State that works with booking agents, other talent buyers and venues to improve entertainment programs. Seattle Entertainment Group specializes in working with tribal casinos, corporate events, private events, and festivals.
