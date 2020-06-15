SEATTLE, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClearSign Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: CLIR) ("ClearSign" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in industrial combustion and sensing technologies that improve energy, operational efficiency and safety while dramatically reducing emissions, has received a purchase order from ExxonMobil to fabricate and install the company's ClearSign Core™ process burners at its Baytown, Texas refinery.
The test will comprise a multi-burner process heater and burners incorporating the breakthrough ClearSign Core™ NOx reduction technology. This order is the final step in the process to showcase ClearSign Core's superior NOx emissions technology.
The installation order follows the previously announced engineering order and qualification program that ClearSign performed at its state-of-the-art Seattle R&D facility. That testing was an evaluation over a broad range of typical conditions, including variations in fuel heating values, turndown, and excess air.
"We are delighted to have received this order and to have advanced to this stage with ExxonMobil," said Jim Deller, Ph. D, CEO of ClearSign. "This is the culmination of a multi-year relationship that spans before my joining the company. This order is the final step in demonstrating our technology with a supermajor at its refinery. This development results from the dedicated work of both our team and the research-and-engineering team at ExxonMobil. We look forward to demonstrating our technology at its Baytown refinery."
About ClearSign Technologies Corporation
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies for the purpose of improving key performance characteristics of industrial and commercial systems, including operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety and overall cost-effectiveness. Our patented technologies, embedded in established OEM products as ClearSign Core™ and ClearSign Eye™ and other sensing configurations, enhance the performance of combustion systems and fuel safety systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy (upstream oil production and down-stream refining), commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. For more information, please visit www.clearsign.com.
Cautionary note on forward-looking statements
All statements in this press release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." You can find many (but not all) of these statements by looking for words such as "approximates," "believes," "hopes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "plans," "would," "should," "could," "may," "will" or other similar expressions. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this press release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, general business and economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, whether our technology will be accepted and adopted and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov and other factors that are detailed in our periodic and current reports available for review at www.sec.gov. Furthermore, we operate in a competitive environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We disclaim any intention to, and, except as may be required by law, undertake no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.
