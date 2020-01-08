QuoteWizard_Logo.jpg

SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report States with the Highest Rate of Natural Disasters.

The states that saw the largest increase in natural disasters are western states most affected by wildfires. Of the top 15 states with the highest increase in natural disasters, all states except Kansas and Alaska had wildfires as the most common natural disaster.

Key findings:

  • States with the highest increase in natural disasters were wildfire-prone states.
  • Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico saw the largest increase in natural disasters with wildfires being the primary cause.
  • Texas, California and Oklahoma led the nation in natural disasters from 2000 to 2017 with fires being the primary natural disaster.
  • Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin had the least impact of natural disasters with a combination of flooding and severe storms.
  • $485 billion in estimated property loss from 2000 to 2017.

Methodology

QuoteWizard analyzed FEMA natural disaster data to find states that have experienced the highest rate of natural disasters from the year 1980 to 1999 compared with 2000 to 2017. Rankings are based on which states saw the largest increase in total number of disaster declarations from the period of 1980-1999 to 2000-2017. The comparison is meant to show which states experienced the highest increase in natural disasters over the comparative time period.

Rank

State

% increase of
natural
disasters

Total from
2000-2017

Total from
1980-1999

1

Colorado

1350

58

4

2

Nevada

733

50

6

3

New Mexico

663

61

8

4

Wyoming

600

21

3

5

Oklahoma

578

122

18

6

Montana

514

43

7

7

Arizona

450

44

8

8

Utah

360

23

5

9

California

325

153

36

10

Alaska

311

37

9

11

Kansas

300

40

10

12

Oregon

280

38

10

13

Texas

244

172

50

14

Hawaii

222

29

9

15

West Virginia

217

38

12

16

South Dakota

215

41

13

17

North Dakota

2.1

31

10

18

Nebraska

208

37

12

19

New Hampshire

200

33

11

20

South Carolina

200

21

7

21

Idaho

183

17

6

22

Missouri

179

39

14

23

Washington

165

61

23

24

Kentucky

144

39

16

25

Massachusetts

142

29

12

26

New Jersey

141

29

12

27

Maryland

138

19

8

28

Vermont

133

28

12

29

Virginia

125

36

16

30

Connecticut

122

20

9

31

Georgia

113

32

15

32

Iowa

100

32

16

33

Rhode Island

100

12

6

34

Ohio

92

25

13

35

Arkansas

88

32

17

36

New York

80

47

26

37

Tennessee

79

34

19

38

Maine

78

32

18

39

Minnesota

75

28

16

40

Delaware

71

12

7

41

Mississippi

62

34

21

42

Louisiana

59

35

22

43

Florida

53

66

43

44

Indiana

53

23

15

45

North Carolina

42

27

19

46

Alabama

23

38

31

47

Pennsylvania

20

24

20

48

Wisconsin

18

20

17

49

Illinois

5

23

22

50

Michigan

0

12

12

 

