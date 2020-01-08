SEATTLE, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QuoteWizard®, a LendingTree company, and one of the nation's leading online insurance marketplaces, today released a report States with the Highest Rate of Natural Disasters.
The states that saw the largest increase in natural disasters are western states most affected by wildfires. Of the top 15 states with the highest increase in natural disasters, all states except Kansas and Alaska had wildfires as the most common natural disaster.
Key findings:
- States with the highest increase in natural disasters were wildfire-prone states.
- Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico saw the largest increase in natural disasters with wildfires being the primary cause.
- Texas, California and Oklahoma led the nation in natural disasters from 2000 to 2017 with fires being the primary natural disaster.
- Michigan, Illinois and Wisconsin had the least impact of natural disasters with a combination of flooding and severe storms.
- $485 billion in estimated property loss from 2000 to 2017.
To view the full report, visit
https://quotewizard.com/news/posts/largest-increase-of-natural-disasters
Methodology
QuoteWizard analyzed FEMA natural disaster data to find states that have experienced the highest rate of natural disasters from the year 1980 to 1999 compared with 2000 to 2017. Rankings are based on which states saw the largest increase in total number of disaster declarations from the period of 1980-1999 to 2000-2017. The comparison is meant to show which states experienced the highest increase in natural disasters over the comparative time period.
Rank
State
% increase of
Total from
Total from
1
Colorado
1350
58
4
2
Nevada
733
50
6
3
New Mexico
663
61
8
4
Wyoming
600
21
3
5
Oklahoma
578
122
18
6
Montana
514
43
7
7
Arizona
450
44
8
8
Utah
360
23
5
9
California
325
153
36
10
Alaska
311
37
9
11
Kansas
300
40
10
12
Oregon
280
38
10
13
Texas
244
172
50
14
Hawaii
222
29
9
15
West Virginia
217
38
12
16
South Dakota
215
41
13
17
North Dakota
2.1
31
10
18
Nebraska
208
37
12
19
New Hampshire
200
33
11
20
South Carolina
200
21
7
21
Idaho
183
17
6
22
Missouri
179
39
14
23
Washington
165
61
23
24
Kentucky
144
39
16
25
Massachusetts
142
29
12
26
New Jersey
141
29
12
27
Maryland
138
19
8
28
Vermont
133
28
12
29
Virginia
125
36
16
30
Connecticut
122
20
9
31
Georgia
113
32
15
32
Iowa
100
32
16
33
Rhode Island
100
12
6
34
Ohio
92
25
13
35
Arkansas
88
32
17
36
New York
80
47
26
37
Tennessee
79
34
19
38
Maine
78
32
18
39
Minnesota
75
28
16
40
Delaware
71
12
7
41
Mississippi
62
34
21
42
Louisiana
59
35
22
43
Florida
53
66
43
44
Indiana
53
23
15
45
North Carolina
42
27
19
46
Alabama
23
38
31
47
Pennsylvania
20
24
20
48
Wisconsin
18
20
17
49
Illinois
5
23
22
50
Michigan
0
12
12
