QUINCY, Wash., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Basin Hemp has begun producing highly pure and premium 99%+ cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate at its state-of-the-art processing and extraction facility in central Washington near its farm(s).
Columbia Basin Hemp is a vertically integrated, family-owned-and-operated producer of premium quality hemp plants and CBD products, and is part of diversified family farming operation which grows a variety of irrigated crops in north Central Washington.
Columbia Basin Hemp grows its hemp (and other crops) in the fertile Columbia Valley near the Cascade Mountains in central Washington State, with pure Columbia River water fed by mountain glaciers. The rich volcanic soil (combined with efficient irrigation practices) and near perfect climate conditions along the east slopes of the Cascade's provide the optimum mix of essential nutrients and water for growing some of the highest quality hemp in the world.
Because Columbia Basin Hemp is vertically integrated and grows and processes its own hemp, we are able to streamline our CBD production while also providing a fully traceable consistent supply of the finest quality CBD products to our customers at very competitive prices.
Our highly purified premium 99%+ CBD Isolate is available for sale to individuals, wholesalers and retailers. We sell our CBD Isolate in various sizes and quantities including: 10 grams, 25 grams, 50 grams, 100 grams, 250 grams, 500 grams, or 1 KG (1,000 grams).
Our CBD Isolate has an incredibly consistent pure and natural quality and is some of the most premium CBD Isolate in the world.
Additionally, our CBD Isolate is quality-tested at our modern facility and contains high total cannabinoids and is under 0.3% THC to meet US federal regulations.
Through our advanced extraction and quality control process, our CBD Isolate is rigorously inspected and checked on a regular basis. We include testing documents and certificates of analysis with all shipments.
Furthermore, our processing and extraction facility is available to provide hemp tolling services (into various CBD products) for other farmers or producers.
For more information about Columbia Basin Hemp and our very competitively priced premium CBD Isolate as well as our hemp tolling services, please contact Mitchell Karstetter at 240594@email4pr.com or 509-761-9438.
