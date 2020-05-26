Momentum continues to build in the for-sale market with newly pending sales, new listings and home values on the rise - The pace of year-over-year rent growth saw the biggest one-month slowdown since at least 2014, up 2.9% in April after 3.4% growth in March. Rents fell from March in 16 major markets. - Newly pending sales continue to rise, now nearly 50% higher than a month ago. - The typical U.S. home is now worth $250,492, up 4.3% year over year. - The flow of new for-sale listings is increasing, but total inventory remains about 20% below last year's already low levels.