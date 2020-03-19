SEATTLE, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Seattle based Corporate Housing Company called Day One Stays is offering discounts for people who need to live separate from their loved ones during the pandemic. Day One Stays is a luxury apartment rental company, typically catering to higher-end business travelers and medical staff (most of their properties have some spectacular views of either downtown Seattle or the Puget Sound). However, amid the coronavirus outbreak, and with Seattle being hit worse than any other city in the nation, Day One Stays is offering discounts to those that need a place to stay on a short timeline.
"We saw at least 30% cancellation immediately," says CEO Mack Owen. "I just thought: 'they are sitting there empty anyway,' and when my brother got stuck in Europe because he didn't want to do mass transit with three small children at home, I knew I had to help here."
From now until the end of April (when several area schools are intending to be back in service), guests will receive an average of 40% off typical stay rates, pending availability. Once the stay is complete, Owen vows to have an industrial cleaning service sanitize the living space and replace all linens. Additionally, spaces will stay empty for an additional 4 days (reports show the coronavirus can live on surfaces for 2-3 days).
"This isn't for everyone, and I know some people might even disapprove of me doing this, but I'm a husband and a father too," said Owen. "I would do anything to keep my family safe and I hope someone would be willing to help me if I needed it. This is what I know and how I can help."
Potential guests wishing to get the discount can simply text Day One Stays at 206.428.3080 to hear options. Guests can also book directly on their website: www.dayonestays.com.
About Day One Stays: Day One Stays hosts several fully furnished luxury apartments and homes accessorized with your comfort and convenience in mind. Started in 2014 with just a single unit, Day One Stays has become the preeminent Corporate Housing company of Seattle. Day One Stays typically caters to traveling professionals, nurses, doctors, interns, professional athletes, and cancer and transplant patients or families. To get in touch with Day One Stays: hello@dayonestays.com, text or call 206.428.3080 and online at dayonestays.com
