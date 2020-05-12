EDMONDS, Wash., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gregory Jantz, best-selling author of 40 books, founder of nationally acclaimed The Center • A Place of HOPE in Edmonds, Washington, and leading mental health expert, is speaking nationally about Flipping the Tables on Anxiety During COVID-19.
"As the pandemic associated with the Coronavirus continues, it is normal to feel increasing amounts of stress. Insecurity about your job, an over-saturation of information, some of it conflicting, fear of catching the virus, stress of being cooped up over a long period of time without a social release. It can cause anxiety in all of us," Dr Jantz says.
"But over time, that stress and anxiety can take a heavy toll – both physically and emotionally."
Acute Stress vs. Chronic Stress
"Acute stress is short-term stress. Chronic stress is long-term stress. Acute stress examples include being stuck in traffic during a snowstorm, an argument with your spouse, or losing a driver's license. While the stress associated with these events are very real, they are generally fleeting and you likely don't feel the effects of them after a short period of time."
"Chronic stress results from prolonged, continuous emotional pressure or duress where you feel you have little or no control to correct or improve your environment. The COVID-19 pandemic is a classic breeding ground for chronic stress. Chronic anxiety can be an unwelcome, powerful and humbling result."
"Chronic stress involves the response of your endocrine system. It releases corticosteroids, a stress-response hormone, into your body. This response can be healthy in the short-term response, enabling you to cope and function during stress."
"But long-term exposure to stress can create a high level, ongoing release of these hormones. And that is not healthy. Over time, results can be high blood pressure and, if not rectified, heart disease. Other physical reactions include suppression of the immune system, which is not what you want anytime, but especially during a pandemic."
Anxiety and Mental Health
"It should go without saying that chronic stress and anxiety can have a profound and negative impact on your mental health. Your body and your mind were created to handle a certain amount of strain or tension. But what happens to a cord when you increase the tension? Even though the cord is designed with a certain amount of give, at some point that cord will break."
"You were created with a stress response meant to help you recognize and escape danger. But you were not created to stay stuck in that stress response. Being stuck produces the danger of breaking down physically and/or psychologically."
"Chronic stress and anxiety can be debilitating, robbing you of your energy, confidence and joy. Recent polls show over half the population is concerned they or a loved one will catch the Coronavirus. Even before COVID-19. 75% of Americans said they experienced a notable stress event in the previous month."
"Coronavirus is now a new stressor, not even on our radar screen four months ago. Today, half of Americans are very concerned about it – on top of the record levels of stress and anxiety our society was already feeling. For the mental health industry, it is akin to a "perfect storm.""
"In my recent book Seven Answers For Anxiety, I talk about the importance of transitioning from a "relax-less" life to a "relax-full" life. In today's society, and especially with the possibility of COVID-19 impacting our lives for a while, we must find ways to consistently de-stress our lives. If we cannot, our society will likely see a dramatic increase in physical and medical health issues, and increased pressure and deterioration of familial, professional and social relationships."
Four Easy Tips To Flip The Tables on Anxiety
In Seven Answers For Anxiety, I present seven simple and effective tips to reduce anxiety. Here, I'm providing easy-to-implement actions you can use today and every day to help maintain less anxiety in your daily life:
Be purposeful about relaxing. Create a warm, comfortable space that is just for yourself. Find quiet time to reflect, pray, and be grateful.
Here's an activity to help. We all want to keep our house clean, but it is easy to get behind. It can become a "chronic stress" point in our lives, even overwhelming. Create a cleaning plan that you can execute, is realistic, and one you can do.
For example, choose one room at a time. Write down what you want to accomplish– "get all dirty clothes off the floor and in the laundry room, and do one load today."
Tomorrow, disinfect all handles, doorknobs, light switches and other high traffic/use areas.
If you have a spouse or partner, share your desire to reduce stress in your life. Ask them to help you. Do activities or listen to music that you enjoy. Consider a mobile app that has sleep stories, calming music, and activities to relax the mind. There are many good resources available for little or no cost.
Remind yourself you get to control your thoughts. Use your self-talk to reinforce relaxing thoughts:
- "I'm working to be more calm today."
- "I will smile and appreciate the little blessings in my life."
- "I'm going to send a note to a friend or loved one and tell them I appreciate them."
- "I will limit or avoid the news outlets that stress me."
When you find yourself reverting to negative thoughts, stop yourself. Tell yourself, "I get to choose my thoughts," and pivot to positive ones.
Practice letting comments or actions that normally cause you stress to roll off your back. This can actually be easy, if you let yourself be graceful. Imagine a comment or an aggressive driver impacting your day. You get to choose how you respond. It is normal to feel your blood pressure rise.
Let that be your trigger to activate your inner voice, "I'm not going to let others impact my happiness and stress level. If I did something to inadvertently irritate them, forgive me. If they were in the wrong, relax and let it pass. If I feel I must address a biting comment, I can deal with it later when both of us are calm." Practice this "habit" of de-escalation so it can become muscle memory for you.
Take 10 purposeful, deep, consistent breaths to start your day. Do the same before you go to bed. This exercise establishes a habit pattern for you that says, "Relaxation is important to my mental health. I'm going to start and end my day with a purposeful exercise to reinforce the importance of this in my life."
It also signals your body's nervous system to be calm. Deep, stomach breathing is associated with a relaxed, calm state that your body recognizes. Deep breathing introduces more carbon dioxide into your blood.
More carbon dioxide quiets parts of the brain, like the amygdala. That's the area of your brain that handles your anxiety response. More carbon dioxide helps synchronize your breathing and heartbeat, a state your body recognizes as being more relaxed.
There is HOPE
These are challenging times for many of us. But there truly is hope. You have the tools to de-stress your life and feel less anxiety. If you are struggling and these tips do not seem to be helping, please know that anxiety is treatable. The Center has programs to effectively treat anxiety. To learn more about whether a treatment program is right for you or your loved one, call our admissions team at 888.771.5166.
Dr. Jantz is a licensed mental health counselor with a doctorate in counseling psychology and a world-recognized expert and innovator in the treatment of behavioral disorders and addictions.
drgregoryjantz.com
www.facebook.com/gregoryjantz
www.instagram.com/dr.gregoryjantz
twitter.com/GregoryJantzPhD
A Place Of Hope:
www.aplaceofhope.com
Media Contact:
Adam Taff, 913.484.1140, 239696@email4pr.com, Dr. Jantz Media Representative
