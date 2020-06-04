EDMONDS, Wash., June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gregory Jantz, best-selling author of 40 books, founder of nationally acclaimed The Center • A Place of HOPE in Edmonds, Washington, and leading mental health expert, announced today that he is providing free copies of his most recent books for those struggling with depression and anxiety.
"During the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened tensions across the country, it is normal to feel increasing amounts of anxiety and depression. Over time, stress, anxiety and depression can take a serious toll, both emotionally and physically," Dr. Jantz said.
"To help, I want to make two recent books available to help those who might be struggling at this time. To make them accessible to all,we have enabled digital versions that are accessible via a free text."
Text for a Free Copy of Two Book
The two books Dr. Jantz is making available are Seven Answers for Anxiety and Five Keys For Dealing With Depression.
To receive a free copy of Seven Answers for Anxiety, text the word CENTER to 72000.
To receive a free copy of Five Keys for Dealing with Depression, text the word HOPE to 72000.
"I wrote these books based on over thirty years of treating clients experiencing severe anxiety and depression. My goal was to help individuals understand why they are feeling the way they do. Importantly, they also provide daily tools and techniques the reader can use to help minimize or avoid their mental health struggles," Dr. Jantz said.
"In Seven Answers For Anxiety, I write about the importance of transitioning from a 'relax-less' life to a 'relax-full' life. In today's stress filled society, and especially with the possibility of COVID-19 impacting our lives for a while, we must find ways to consistently de-stress our lives. If we cannot, our society will likely see a dramatic increase in physical and medical health issues, and increased pressure and deterioration of familial, professional and social relationships."
"In Five Keys To Dealing With Depression, I write about the symptoms and signs of depression, and how they affect every part of our lives. Five Keys to Depression focuses on the whole-person for whole healing with practical tips, valuable biblical insight, and shame-free help. There are thousands of books on depression. But oftentimes they give very general recommendations that don't apply to everyone and ignore the spiritual aspects of a person. This book speaks to the whole person, showing them how to be restored emotionally, intellectually, relationally, physically, and spiritually."
Seven Answers for Anxiety. Experience the freedom, joy, and peace that come from letting go of anxiety and grasping the inherent freedom you have with Seven Answers for Anxiety. Unlike popular methods which tell you to just "manage" or medicate your anxiety— Dr. Jantz's Seven Answers for Anxiety helps you identify the root cause of anxiety—so you can overcome and break free from the nagging and anxious thoughts that leave you exhausted.
He explains seven trusted and practical steps that can be used by anyone and everyone to be free from anxiety or panic attacks.
Five Keys to Dealing with Depression. Have you ever wondered, "What's wrong with me?" Found yourself overwhelmed by the demands of this life? Everyone has an occasional off day. But what if those off days become your EVERY day? In this book, Dr. Gregory Jantz gives you Five Keys to Dealing with Depression. These keys unlock the mystery of dealing with depression in helpful, scripturally based ways.
Learn the characteristics of depression and what to do if you are, indeed, suffering from depression. Rediscover your world—and yourself—with a new, positive, and healthy outlook.
There is HOPE
These are challenging times for many of us. But there truly is hope. You have the tools to de-stress your life and feel less anxiety. If you are struggling and these tips do not seem to be helping, please know that anxiety is treatable. The Center has programs to effectively treat anxiety. To learn more about whether a treatment program is right for you or your loved one, call our admissions team at 888.771.5166.
Dr. Jantz is a licensed mental health counselor with a doctorate in counseling psychology and a world-recognized expert and innovator in the treatment of behavioral disorders and addictions. Dr. Jantz's treatment facility, The Center • A Place of HOPE, is recognized as a Top Ten facility in the U.S. for the treatment of depression. He is a go-to media expert for mental and behavioral-based afflictions, including drug and alcohol addictions.
