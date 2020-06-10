SEATTLE, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Event Hub, the leading event partnerships platform, has partnered with Seattle Pride, PrideFest, and the Gender Justice League, to launch a first-of-its kind virtual vendor village from June 26 - June 28th at this year's virtual LGBTQIA+ Pride celebration, Together For Pride.
The platform allows live virtual events to stream mainstage programming through a vendor village spotlighting Seattle Pride's community partners and vendors. Attendees can browse or search for specific partners and visit their virtual booths. From there, attendees can shop products and services while engaging with the booth host in real-time via video chat, and even make purchases from the booth.
"Seattle Pride is excited to incorporate Event Hub's virtual vendor village into our first ever virtual Pride celebration," said Krystal Marx, Seattle Pride executive director. "When so many aspects of event planning require attention to detail, communicating with numerous stakeholders and the ongoing desire to have an attractive, user-friendly experience for our attendees, it has been a relief to find such a great online version of what is typically, an in-person experience."
Seattle Pride along with Gender Justice League and PrideFest have made the collective decision to shift their respective annual Pride celebrations this year to a series of virtual events, and have coordinated their programming into one amazing three-day virtual Pride weekend, June 26-28.
As producers of Seattle's largest LGBTQIA+ Pride Month events – Seattle Pride in the Park, Trans Pride, Seattle Pride Parade and PrideFest at Seattle Center – the organizations knew that despite the COVID-19 epidemic they needed to find a way to bring all persons in the LGBTQIA+ community together to celebrate and make sure their important voices were heard.
"Event Hub is thrilled to be able to support such an incredible weekend event through our new product, which enables the organizers to support their planned virtual programming with virtual partnerships," said Michael Bleau, Event Hub CEO.
About Event Hub
Founded in 2015, Event Hub is a nationwide partnership marketplace and management platform for live event, and now live virtual event organizers. The marketplace showcases booth and sponsorship opportunities at more than 600 festivals, fairs, and expos nationwide, while providing organizers with a toolset to streamline b2b partner relationships. They also offer a virtual village for virtual event attendees to discover and engage with event partners through interactive virtual booths featuring live video chats. Visit https://eventhub.net and follow them online via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
Media Contacts:
Michael Bleau, CEO
Event Hub
241366@email4pr.com
310-405-9447
Randy Hurlow
Why For Good on behalf of Seattle Pride
241366@email4pr.com
206-778-5523
