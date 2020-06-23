TACOMA, Wash., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EventsPassTM, the global event technology company, is pleased to have been retained as the visitor registration and vendor data technology supplier to the So Northwest Women's Show for the next two years and is excited to be showcasing its contactless ticketing and registration technology at the show.
The first year of partnership in 2020 was hugely successful, during which EventsPassTM helped KOMO TV, the show organizer, collect the largest visitor data set they had ever had, and helped vendors to turbo-charge their return on investment.
"We decided to use EventsPassTM because we'd never heard of a company like them. The fact that we can determine an ROI for us was really appealing," said Mike Oboy, the manager of the So Northwest Women's Show. "I would say if you're doing a Show you have to use EventsPassTM, it's already paid off for us. We've already signed a 2-year extension and I know our Vendors are excited to be back with us because of EventsPassTM."
EventsPassTM will be showcasing its new contactless visitor registration technology at the So NorthWest Women's Expo 2021. This innovation, which will be available by July 2020, removes any visitor handling of third-party devices, reducing the potential for hygiene related issues.
KomoTV was also impressed by the new crowd management and safety capabilities EventsPassTM have developed. The proprietary platform can:
- send automated messages to event visitors, allowing emergency notices, preferred exit points, or more, to be delivered to visitors by SMS or email;
- provide accurate visitor counts in real time; and
- offer contact tracing capabilities via access restrictions to non-registered tickets.
EventsPassTM CEO, Stewart Buchanan, said "We were excited to introduce EventsPassTM to the United States, and the So Northwest Women's Show was the ideal launch event. Mike and his team were fantastic to work with, and we are thrilled we will be extending the partnership into 2021 and 2022. Being able to bring our new safety and health-preserving capabilities to the US is equally exciting, which we are sure will benefit KOMO TV and its clients enormously."
Website: www.eventspass.info
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.