SEATTLE, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FlowPlay, creator of one of the most powerful immersive gaming platforms, today announced the launch of an in-game partnership between the multi Grammy winning, legendary Willie Nelson and Casino World, the most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Players can now select from country music-themed avatars to customize their in-game persona, and build cities with new features like tour buses and structures from Willie's Luck Texas ranch.
Casino World's immersive, customizable universe offers over 40 casual casino-style games, including nearly 30 slots, and the ability to create and customize immersive cities complete with buildings, luxury hotels, dance clubs and slot halls. Casino World will provide new avatars to players, complete with cowboy hats, Western shirts, bandanas and Willie Nelson-themed clothing. Players will also be able to add country music venues to their cities, including a tour bus, Willie inspired dance hall, Luck Opry House and Luck Headquarters, from Willie's Texas ranch.
Using winnings earned from casino gameplay, players can personalize their Casino World cities and build "Party Rooms" to chat, share Casino World Charms and interact more intimately with their avatars. In addition to the new Willie Nelson avatar, Casino World features 180 newly designed player avatar graphics that have unique personality characteristics, including movement-based expressions and soundbites.
"All of our games, features, partnerships and campaigns are built with the intention of fostering community in and outside our worlds," said Derrick Morton, CEO, FlowPlay. "Our partnership with Willie Nelson is no exception. Few things bring people together better than music, and Willie has long stood as one of the most iconic figures in the industry. His involvement in Casino World will bring a new level of relatability, personality and excitement to our game, and we're eager to share this initiative with our passionate community of players."
FlowPlay's partnership with Willie comes on the heels of another successful year for the company. In October, FlowPlay announced the initial launch of Casino World exclusively for desktop play, foregoing crowded app marketplaces to offer the most immerse, ultra-realistic FlowPlay title with unmatched gameplay capabilities and interactivity. FlowPlay also tapped its community of Vegas World gamers to raise more than $100,000 for the American Cancer Society through in-game fundraisers.
Casino World is available at: http://www.casinoworld.com.
About FlowPlay
FlowPlay is the company behind the most powerful immersive gaming platform for casual and sports wagering games, virtual worlds and social casinos. A developer, operator and publisher, FlowPlay serves both consumers and businesses with engaging online and mobile free-to-play experiences. Partners turn to FlowPlay for its extensive multiplayer infrastructure, industry-leading monetization rates and proven track record helping businesses launch custom-branded online games. FlowPlay's consumer products include ourWorld, one of the most popular teen virtual worlds, Vegas World, the industry's most engaging multiplayer social casino, and Casino World, the company's most grandiose, interactive and community-driven free-to-play social casino with tycoon gameplay. Together, they have been played by a loyal community of more than 75 million users around the world. FlowPlay dominates a cross-section of industries including online and mobile games, fantasy sports and casinos – consistently creating opportunities in high-growth and emerging markets. Based in Seattle, FlowPlay was founded in 2006 and is primarily funded by Intel Capital and the creators of Skype. For more information, visit www.FlowPlay.com or contact bizdev@flowplay.com.
About Willie Nelson
With a six-decade career and 200 plus albums, this iconic Texan is the creative genius behind the historic recordings of Crazy, Red Headed Stranger, and Stardust. Willie Nelson has earned every conceivable award as a musician and amassed reputable credentials as an author, actor, and activist. He continues to thrive as a relevant and progressive musical and cultural force. In recent years, he has delivered more than a dozen new album releases, released a Top 10 New York Times' bestsellers book, again headlined Farm Aid, an event he co-founded in 1985, received his 5th degree black belt in Gong Kwon Yu Sul, headlined the annual Luck Reunion food and music festival at his ranch in Luck, TX during SXSW, launched his cannabis companies Willie's Reserve and Willie's Remedy, and graced the covers of Rolling Stone and AARP The Magazine. In 2015, Nelson published "It's A Long Story: My Life," the unvarnished and complete story of his life that landed him on the New York Times' bestsellers list. He also released a new studio album with Merle Haggard titled Django And Jimmie, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country album chart and #7 on Billboard's Top 200 album chart. In November 2015, the Library of Congress honored him with their Gershwin Prize for Popular Song for his contributions to popular music. He is the first country artist to receive the distinguished award. The following year began with the release of Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin, a collection of 11 newly recorded Gershwin classics. The album debuted at #1 on both the Top Current Jazz chart and the Top Traditional Jazz chart, as well as earned him a Grammy Award for the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album. In September 2016, came For the Good Times: A Tribute to Ray Price, an album of newly recorded interpretations of 12 Ray Price songs. In 2017, he released two albums of newly recorded performances: God's Problem Child, with 13 new songs that debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country album chart and #10 on the Billboard 200, and Willie Nelson and The Boys (Willie's Stash, Vol. 2), that includes 11 country classics and one brand-new song performed by Nelson and his sons Lukas and Micah. For 2018, he released Last Man Standing in April to celebrate his 85th birthday. It is comprised entirely of songs newly-penned by Nelson (and longtime collaborator and producer Buddy Cannon). In September he released the album My Way, a collection of newly recorded standards and classic originally made famous by Nelson's close friend and musical colleague Frank Sinatra. It went on to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Traditional Pop Album. For 2019, he released Ride Me Back Home, a new studio album with 11 recordings that are a reflective upbeat journey through life, love, and time's inescapable rhythms viewed from Willie's inimitable perspective. The title song is currently nominated for a GRAMMY Award for Best Country Solo Performance. In January 2020, the title song received the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Solo Performance, making it his 10th GRAMMY win. In April 2020, Willie's next set of 11 newly recorded songs will release on his album First Rose of Spring - an atmospheric soulful showcase of beautifully-written songs and poignant performances. These new songs and performances add to his classic catalog, and finds Willie Nelson rolling at a creative peak, writing and singing and playing with the seasoned wit and wisdom that comes from the road, which he still travels along performing for fans.
