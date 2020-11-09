REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend, just days before the release of Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, Microsoft Corp. unveiled a 40-foot-tall replica of the Xbox Series X in the dreamlike landscape of The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State. The structure featured a rotation of dream-inspired art from local artists — a nod to the Xbox Power Your Dreams campaign for the new consoles.
Today, the installation footage will be streamed online (www.twitch.tv/Xbox) and reveal clues for #SolveForX, an online global scavenger hunt. Fans can follow @Xbox Twitter to review rules and participate for their chance to win the Ultimate Xbox Experience bundle or one of seven Xbox Series X consoles. Select pieces of art will also be made available digitally after launch.
The installation is one of many activations that will be coming to life worldwide as we approach launch day, all of which will be featured in the official Xbox launch livestream on Nov. 10 starting 11 a.m. PST. More info about what is happening around the globe can be found here.
What:
Microsoft unveils 40-foot-tall Xbox Series X art installation to celebrate new console launches
When:
Installation will be livestreamed on Xbox Global Twitch Channel (www.twitch.tv/Xbox) on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, 3-6 p.m. PST
Where:
The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington State
