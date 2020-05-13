FERNDALE, Wash., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy Pet is very pleased to announce the appointment of August F. DeLuca in the position of CEO. "Since last fall we diligently sought out the best candidate to lead Healthy Pet into its next era of success," said retiring CEO Ted Mischaikov. "It took many months and a nationwide search, which was more than worth the effort considering Augie's experience, talent and excellent character." In this role, Mr. DeLuca will be responsible for North American growth of all Healthy Pet products, and in collaboration with its parent company, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne, manufacturing for many markets overseas.
Mr. Deluca will commence his new role as Chief Executive Officer for Healthy Pet in May 2020.
Mr. Deluca comes to Healthy Pet with vast experience in driving growth through leadership, collaboration and innovation. Most recently, he held the position of President for Rock Ridge Stone of Scranton, Pennsylvania, where he managed the vertically integrated manufacture through numerous growth and improvement initiatives over the last five years. He has held past roles of President, General Manager, Chief Marketing Officer and Director of Sales & Marketing within the CPG category, as well as several board and advisement positions.
Deluca said, "I am very excited to join Healthy Pet. The company has strong brands, on trend products and a passionate team. I look forward to working with them to deliver the next phase of growth and development."
About Healthy Pet®
Healthy Pet®, a leader in the pet category, offers Best in Home™ pet bedding and litter made from sustainably sourced, responsibly rescued natural plant fiber. Supported with over 100 years of experience and research from parent company JRS, J. RETTENMAIER & Sohne, a worldwide leader in natural fiber processing for use in pet care, life sciences, automotive, and a broad range of additional applications. Healthy Pet brands include the number one brand of small animal bedding, carefresh®, as well as CritterCare®, natural cat litters ökocat® and Simply Pine™ and Puppy Go Potty™ natural dog litter. For more information, please visit healthy-pet.com.
