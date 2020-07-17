Zillow data reveals pending sales grew faster than new listings through June, as buyers are snapping up homes at a record pace - The typical U.S. home value is $252,178, up 4.3% year over year. - Rents have dipped slightly this spring in what is usually a period of growth. The typical rent is up 1.5% year over year to $1,723. That's slower than the 2% annual growth seen last month. - Despite a small increase in new listings, inventory is down 24.1% from a year ago.