The value gap between communities of color and the typical U.S. home continues to shrink as home values reach pre-Recession levels. - The home value gap for Black and Latinx homeowners is 16.2% and 10.2%, respectively, relative to the typical U.S. home. - The Great Recession hit communities of color disproportionately hard and, after nearly a decade, the home value gap for Black- and Latinx-owned homes have recovered to pre-housing bubble levels -- about three years behind U.S. homes as a whole. - The home-value gaps for Black-owned homes vary widely by region -- from as small as 1% gap in the Riverside area to as large as 46% in Detroit.