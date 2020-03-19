But impacts from the coronavirus pandemic may make this upturn short-lived - U.S. home values rose 3.9% annually in February, up from 3.8% in January. The typical home in the U.S. is now worth $247,084. - Inventory fell to a new low, down 8.4% year-over-year nationally and nearly 30% in some markets. - All eyes are on how economic impacts from the coronavirus pandemic will affect housing in the months to come in what is typically the hottest period for home shopping. Zillow research has shown sales volume is typically more affected than prices during health crises, and home values have continued to rise during most recent recessions.