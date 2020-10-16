A prolonged inventory shortage during a time of high demand has sent home value growth skyrocketing -- even hitting double digits in some areas of the country - Home values rose to $259,906, up 2.2% since June, which is the largest quarterly increase since 2013. - Typical U.S. rents dropped slightly in September to $1,756 after sustaining a 0.5% monthly decline in August. Rents continue to fall in the nation's most expensive cities. - Persistent strong demand drove inventory to record lows, down 36.4% year over year, and list prices up 11.6% above 2019 in the week ending Oct. 10.